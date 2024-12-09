Duke Basketball Star Wins National Player of the Week, Not ACC
The 2024-25 Duke basketball squad, up five spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll after defeating No. 2 Auburn at home and unranked Louisville on the road, now accounts for four of the five ACC Rookie of the Week honors this season. But the latest and third-time recipient, guard/forward Cooper Flagg, did not become ACC Player of the Week for the second time despite landing the Lute Olson National Player of the Week distinction for the first time.
ALSO READ: Streaking Duke Squad Achieves Season-High Ranking
Clemson senior forward Ian Schieffelin is the ACC Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday, after averaging 13.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the now-No.16 Tigers' victories over now-No. 5 Kentucky and unranked Miami.
Meanwhile, the 17-year-old "Hooper Flagg" delivered 21.0 points, 11.5 boards, 2.5 dimes, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks between Duke's two contests. Plus, he didn't commit a single turnover in either game.
Flagg's three ACC Rookie of the Week honors, along with the one that fellow Blue Devil freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel snagged for the first week of the season, push Duke's count to 89 of the possible 191 such distinctions (46.6 percent) over the past 11 seasons.
Two weeks ago, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Maine native and projected top overall draft pick was the ACC Rookie of the Week and ACC Player of the Week, as he's the only Duke player to take home the latter this go-round.
He became the first Blue Devil to win Lute Olson National Player of the Week since Kyle Filipowski, now with the Utah Jazz, did so in January.
Duke basketball is now preparing to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network), marking the first meeting between the two programs in history.
ALSO READ: Duke Pulls Off Jon Scheyer's Biggest Comeback Win
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.