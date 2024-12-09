Streaking Duke Basketball Squad Achieves Season-High Ranking
Last week marked the first time that more than two ACC squads appeared in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Now, though, following the conference's 2-16 mark in the SEC/ACC Challenge, the count is back down to two, as Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team popped up at No. 4 in the latest edition released on Monday afternoon, and the Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) made their season debut at No. 16.
Duke, enjoying a five-spot bump from last week, tipped off its campaign at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll and reached No. 6 after the first week of the season.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils (7-2, 1-0 ACC) jumped three spots to No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week. Clemson checks in at No. 16.
Since falling to then-No. 1 Kansas, 75-72, in the Vegas Showdown on Nov. 26, Duke has reeled off three straight wins. That streak includes last week's 84-78 statement victory over still-No. 2 Auburn at home in the SEC/ACC Challenge and Sunday night's 76-65 comeback win at Louisville in both teams' ACC opener.
Not counting the game against Illinois in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22, Duke basketball has only two non-conference outings left before entering the heart of ACC play. The Blue Devils host the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network) and the George Mason Patriots the following Tuesday before heading to Georgia Tech to face the Yellow Jackets on Dec. 21.
