Priority Duke Basketball Target Schedules First Two Visits Elsewhere
Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff may still be a prime contender for St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) forward Christian Collins. But the Blue Devils haven't secured an official visit from the five-star rising senior just yet.
ALSO READ: Duke Staff Now Involved in Jalyn Collingwood Sweepstakes
Meanwhile, Collins has now scheduled two official visits for his senior year, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported this week. The coveted, versatile prospect plans to check out the Southern Cal Trojans beginning on Aug. 30 and the Kentucky Wildcats beginning on Oct. 12.
Christian Collins, a St. John Bosco teammate to one of the Blue Devils' other 2026 targets in five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., currently stacks up at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound long-limbed force ranks No. 1 among power forwards in the class.
In late June, Collins indicated that he might wait until as late as next spring to choose a winner in his recruitment. So, the Duke basketball recruiting team should still have plenty of time to potentially get him on campus for an official visit.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.