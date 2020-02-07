BlueDevilCountry
Roy Williams on Recruiting and Defending Vernon Carey

ShawnKrest

Williams has to figure out how to defend Vernon Carey, who is averaging 17.8 points and 9.0 rebounds for Duke this season.

“We’ll just hopefully be able to play defense a little early,” he said. “I think that the key is that you can’t wait until they have the ball on the wing, and he’s supposed to jump four feet, and then decide to start playing defense. So play defense early, get on the high side, try to see if we can front him down low or get him off the block, like we try to do against everybody. He may be—I’d have to go back and think about who all we played—may be the best low-post scorer we’ve faced so far. I recruited him extremely hard. He can also shoot the facing jump shot. He has good hands and can pass. He’s really, really a gifted player.”

Williams spent a great deal of time recruiting Carey and also Carey’s Duke freshman teammate, Matthew Hurt.

“I thought we had a chance, or we wouldn’t have kept going recruiting them for three years,” Williams said. “A lot of trips to Florida (where Carey is from), a lot of trips to Minnesota (Hurt’s home). They’re two great young men, great families, people we enjoy being with, unbelievable players. Matthew shoots the ball as well as anybody his size I’ve ever seen. Vernon is a guy that can do little bit of everything. He’s a good passer, shot blocker, rebounder, but he can really, really score. He can shoot facing. I’ve seen him make three threes in at least one or maybe two different high school games. They’re not good memories, because, in the end, they chose to go somewhere else.”

UNC-Duke 1920 Throwback Jerseys Met With Horror From Both Fanbases

It's tough to get UNC and Duke fans to agree on anything, especially during rivalry week, but the 1920 throwback jerseys the two teams will wear seem to have accomplished it as both fanbases reacted with horror. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams on Playing Duke: I Can't Say Anything Until You've Done It

UNC coach Roy Williams doesn't have a lot of advice to give his young team about playing Duke. Only four players have been on the floor for a Duke game before, and, outside of Garrison Brooks, UNC has 19 minutes of playing experience against the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

UNC's Roy Williams: Duke's Vernon Carey Played Post "A Lot" In High School

Since the start of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has said that Vernon Carey is learning the post after literally never playing it in high school. As UNC prepares to face Duke, coach Roy Williams, who recruited Carey, said he played it "a lot. He killed people." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Clemson transfer Chase Brice

Chase Brice transferred from Clemson to Duke. While he won't be able to participate in spring practice, David Cutcliffe plans to get him involved. Listen

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Incoming Transfer Devery Hamilton

Duke added an incoming transfer from Stanford in offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. While Hamilton played several positions on the line, David Cutcliffe is confident he'll be a tackle for Duke. Listen

ShawnKrest

Report: An'Darius Coffey Signs With Duke

Duke added another recruit to its 2020 class when three-star athlete An'Darius Coffey donned a Duke hat at his school signing ceremony. Coffey reportedly has signed his letter of intent and is expected to play defensive back with the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Addison Penn, Possible Additions to Duke's 2020 Class

Coach David Cutcliffe discussed Duke's lone signee on the Feb. 5 signing day, center Addison Penn, but he also left open the possibility of adding to the class. Cutcliffe also updated Mark Gilbert's injury situation. Listen

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on new roles for Duke's offensive coaches

With David Cutcliffe calling plays and running Duke's offense, there will be some changes in responsibility for the rest of the coaching staff. Cutcliffe explains what Zac Roper and the other coaches will be doing. Listen.

ShawnKrest

Head coach David Cutcliffe will call plays for Duke

After Duke's offense struggled in 2019, head coach David Cutcliffe announced that he will take over running the offense and calling plays. Listen to his announcement here.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

The Blue Devils struggled to score most of the night, but several players still moved up the scoring list, passing Trevon Duval and Brandon Ingram, among others. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest