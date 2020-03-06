BlueDevilCountry
Roy Williams on Duke's Comeback: They Banked One Off the Porta-John

ShawnKrest

Duke beat North Carolina in the first meeting after forcing overtime with a last-minute comeback, capped by Tre Jones rebounding his own intentionally-missed free throw and hitting a buzzer beater to force overtime.

Heading into the rematch, UNC coach Roy Williams discussed whether he practices a similar play for emergency situations.

“Not much,” he said. “We have a play. We have something we like to do. Marvin Williams once said, ‘I didn’t realize people did things like that.’ But whether (Duke) worked on it one day or 100 days, they made it when they had to, when they needed it.”

A golfing fanatic, Williams referred to a movie about the sport to help describe the play.

“(In) Tin Cup, Kevin Costner says, ‘I’ll bank it off that Porta-John,’” Williams recalled. “Pretty lucky that Porta-John was sitting there, but you’ve still got to make the dadgum play. So they banked one off the Porta-John and went and got it and made it. It’s all timing, preparation and thinking that way, but that is … guys … that is incredibly hard to do what he did and to get it to bounce to that side.”

Williams said the hardest part was just getting the ball to bounce out where it could be rebounded.

“You stand there and throw the ball, the free throw, at the rim and get it to bounce back,” he said. “Most of the time you’re going to miss. Most of the times you hit it, its going to go straight down. It was incredibly hard, but they worked on it. Tre said after the game they worked on it. It’s still incredibly hard to do, but they did it.”

