Duke Scoring List: Georgia Tech Update

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire (2 points, 114 total) moved up three spots to 261, passing Gene Bledsoe and tying Herbert Cheek and John Cantwell.

Cassius Stanley (14 points, 157 total) moved up 7 to 239 passing Elliot Williams, Clay Buckley, Mouse Edwards and tying Edgar Burch.

Jack White (3 points, 241 total) moved up two spots to 204, passing Carl Sapp and Harold Morrison. White broke a tie with Jabari Parker for 61 on the 3-Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (14 points, 271 total) moved up five spots to 194 passing Hal Turner, Jack Mullen, Terry Chili, Jim Suddath and Jerry Robertson.

Javin DeLaurier (4 points, 341 total) broke a tie with Cy Valasek to move into sole possession of 173 place. DeLaurier also passed Daniel Ewing into 72 on the Rebounding List. He tied Kyrie Irving and Alaa Abdelnaby for 125 on the Assists List.

Alex O’Connell (9 points, 368 total) moved up one spot, past Chris Burgess for 165. O’Connell also tied Gary Trent Jr. for 159 on the Rebounding List. He tied Sean Dockery for 44 on the 3-Pointers List.

Tre Jones (16 points, 524 total) moved up two spots to 131, passing Bob Bender and Lee Melchionni. Jones also passed Marty Clark, Tate Armstrong, Josh Hairston and Jack Mullen into 148 on the Rebounding List. Jones moved past William Avery into 25 on the Assists List. He also moved into a tie with Taylor King for 56 on the 3-Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt didn’t move up the scoring list, but he did pass Wendell Moore and Cameron Hall into 219 on the Rebounding List. He also passed Taylor King and tied Reggie Love for 170 on the Assists List. He also passed Marvin Bagley III and tied Zion Williamson and Tom Emma for 71 on the 3-pointers List.

Duke Wins ACC Slugfest at Georgia Tech

ShawnKrest

It was not a game for the meek or timid as Duke held off Georgia Tech in a game that featured a war in the paint. The Blue Devils won their eighth straight to move to 4-0 in the ACC. Read more

Duke at Georgia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke takes its 3-0 ACC record and seven-game winning streak to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. We'll have updates and analysis all night long on our open thread. Check it out and log on to chime in!

College Gameday Returns to Duke For Record Eleventh Time

ShawnKrest

College Gameday returns on Jan. 18 and for the third time in four years, it will open its season at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here's Duke's history of Gameday appearances. Read more

Zion Williamson Wanted to Return to Duke For Sophomore Year

ShawnKrest

NBA rookie Zion Williamson was the first pick in the draft, but he wanted to come back for another year at Duke. He told JJ Redick that he wanted to stay in college, but Coach K wouldn't let him come back, and his family changed his mind. Read more

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Georgia Tech Maven's Matthew McGavic

ShawnKrest

Duke heads to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night for its second straight ACC road game. We find out about the Yellow Jackets from SI's Georgia Tech Maven. Read more

Matthew Hurt wins ACC Freshman of the Week

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt became the 53rd Duke player to win the ACC Freshman of the Week Award, dating back to the 1970 season. He's the second Blue Devil to win the award this season, joining Vernon Carey and extending Duke's streak of multiple winners to six seasons. Read more.

Report: Brittain Brown to Transfer

ShawnKrest

Duke running back Brittain Brown, who has battled injury over the last two seasons, may be looking for a new start. According to reports, he has entered the transfer portal and plans to graduate and leave for another program. Read more.

Wendell Moore Out Indefinitely With Injury

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after breaking his right hand during the Miami game. Read more

Report: 2021 Commit AJ Griffin Suffers Knee Injury

ShawnKrest

AJ Griffin, currently Duke's only commitment in the Class of 2021, reportedly suffered a knee injury in a game on Friday night. He is currently "day-to-day" as the team awaits further evaluation. Read more

Duke Wins at Miami: Scoring List Update

ShawnKrest

Duke earned an ACC road win at Miami, and several of the players moved up the career lists for scoring, rebounds, assists and threes. Read more