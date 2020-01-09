Duke Scoring List: Georgia Tech Update

Jordan Goldwire (2 points, 114 total) moved up three spots to 261, passing Gene Bledsoe and tying Herbert Cheek and John Cantwell.

Cassius Stanley (14 points, 157 total) moved up 7 to 239 passing Elliot Williams, Clay Buckley, Mouse Edwards and tying Edgar Burch.

Jack White (3 points, 241 total) moved up two spots to 204, passing Carl Sapp and Harold Morrison. White broke a tie with Jabari Parker for 61 on the 3-Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (14 points, 271 total) moved up five spots to 194 passing Hal Turner, Jack Mullen, Terry Chili, Jim Suddath and Jerry Robertson.

Javin DeLaurier (4 points, 341 total) broke a tie with Cy Valasek to move into sole possession of 173 place. DeLaurier also passed Daniel Ewing into 72 on the Rebounding List. He tied Kyrie Irving and Alaa Abdelnaby for 125 on the Assists List.

Alex O’Connell (9 points, 368 total) moved up one spot, past Chris Burgess for 165. O’Connell also tied Gary Trent Jr. for 159 on the Rebounding List. He tied Sean Dockery for 44 on the 3-Pointers List.

Tre Jones (16 points, 524 total) moved up two spots to 131, passing Bob Bender and Lee Melchionni. Jones also passed Marty Clark, Tate Armstrong, Josh Hairston and Jack Mullen into 148 on the Rebounding List. Jones moved past William Avery into 25 on the Assists List. He also moved into a tie with Taylor King for 56 on the 3-Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt didn’t move up the scoring list, but he did pass Wendell Moore and Cameron Hall into 219 on the Rebounding List. He also passed Taylor King and tied Reggie Love for 170 on the Assists List. He also passed Marvin Bagley III and tied Zion Williamson and Tom Emma for 71 on the 3-pointers List.