Duke Scoring List Update: California

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker (6 points, 27 career) moved up 10 spots to 332, passing Olek Czyz, Patrick Johnson, Pat Doughty and tying Michael Thompson and Troy Buhowsky. Baker also tied Alex Murphy and Dave McClure for 87 on the three-pointers list.

Wendell Moore (10 points, 34 career) moved up 16 spots to 320. He passed Michael Thompson, Andre Sweet, Jamal Boykin, Irving Gray and Michael Gbinije.

Matthew Hurt (9 points, 52 career) moved up 10 spots to 299 passing Christian Ast, Semi Ojeleye, Jay Beal, Tom Cordell and Larry Bateman.

Cassius Stanley moved up seven spots to 291, passing Henry Hyde, Andre Buckner, Bruce Bell, Stuart McKaig and Jay Bryan. He also moved into a tie with Michael Gbinije and Shelden Williams for 92 on the three-pointers list.

Vernon Carey Jr. (31 points, 90 career) moved up 26 spots to 267 passing Jordan Goldwire, Alex Murphy, Tony Barone, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love, Joe Cook and Bill Jackman. He also tied Joe Cook and Chris Burgess for 96 on the three-pointers list.

Jordan Goldwire (3 points, 72 career) moved up two spots to 282, passing Merrill Morgan and tying Bill Watson.

Jack White (3 points, 199 career) moved up one spot to 221, passing Bill Martin. White also passed Chris Collins, Rasheed Sulaimon, Brandon Ingram and Seth Curry on the rebounding list. He passed Billy McCaffrey into 63 on the three-pointers list.

Tre Jones (8 points, 414 career) moved up four spots to 152, passing Denny Ferguson, Scotty York, Fred Schmidt and tying Corey Maggette.

Jones also moved up three spots on the assists list, into 39, passing Tate Armstrong, Phil Henderson and his brother, Tyus Jones. He tied Cherokee Parks for 61 on the three-pointers list.

Alex O’Connell didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Cam Reddish and tied Tyus Jones on the rebounding list.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Vince Taylor and tied Mark Crow for 84 on the rebounding list.

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

ShawnKrest
0

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

ShawnKrest
0

David Cutcliffe said he's not the one to pull Duke out of its losing streak. Not that he's not up to the task, it's just a job for the players. Watch

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a disappointing loss to Syracuse last week. Coach David Cutcliffe says that gives the Blue Devils a chance to have their defining moment. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest
1

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here

Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke takes on Cal in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Stay with us all night for observations and analysis.

Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke center Will Taylor made his starting debut last week. His twin brother, John, is the team's long snapper but Will outweighs him by 60 pounds. The reason? He suspects Burger King. Watch