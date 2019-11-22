Duke Scoring List Update: California

Joey Baker (6 points, 27 career) moved up 10 spots to 332, passing Olek Czyz, Patrick Johnson, Pat Doughty and tying Michael Thompson and Troy Buhowsky. Baker also tied Alex Murphy and Dave McClure for 87 on the three-pointers list.

Wendell Moore (10 points, 34 career) moved up 16 spots to 320. He passed Michael Thompson, Andre Sweet, Jamal Boykin, Irving Gray and Michael Gbinije.

Matthew Hurt (9 points, 52 career) moved up 10 spots to 299 passing Christian Ast, Semi Ojeleye, Jay Beal, Tom Cordell and Larry Bateman.

Cassius Stanley moved up seven spots to 291, passing Henry Hyde, Andre Buckner, Bruce Bell, Stuart McKaig and Jay Bryan. He also moved into a tie with Michael Gbinije and Shelden Williams for 92 on the three-pointers list.

Vernon Carey Jr. (31 points, 90 career) moved up 26 spots to 267 passing Jordan Goldwire, Alex Murphy, Tony Barone, Antonio Vrankovic, Reggie Love, Joe Cook and Bill Jackman. He also tied Joe Cook and Chris Burgess for 96 on the three-pointers list.

Jordan Goldwire (3 points, 72 career) moved up two spots to 282, passing Merrill Morgan and tying Bill Watson.

Jack White (3 points, 199 career) moved up one spot to 221, passing Bill Martin. White also passed Chris Collins, Rasheed Sulaimon, Brandon Ingram and Seth Curry on the rebounding list. He passed Billy McCaffrey into 63 on the three-pointers list.

Tre Jones (8 points, 414 career) moved up four spots to 152, passing Denny Ferguson, Scotty York, Fred Schmidt and tying Corey Maggette.

Jones also moved up three spots on the assists list, into 39, passing Tate Armstrong, Phil Henderson and his brother, Tyus Jones. He tied Cherokee Parks for 61 on the three-pointers list.

Alex O’Connell didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Cam Reddish and tied Tyus Jones on the rebounding list.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Vince Taylor and tied Mark Crow for 84 on the rebounding list.