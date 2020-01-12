Duke Scoring List: Wake Forest Update

Joey Baker (11 points, 107 total) moved up five spots to 265, passing Harry Giles, Wendell Moore, Chase Jeter, Greg Wendt and Jack Boyd. Baker also passed Wendell Carter Jr., Martynas Pocius, Johnny Dawkins and Kenny Blakeney on the Three-Pointers List.

Jordan Goldwire (10 points, 124 total) moved up eight spots to 253 passing Cameron Hall, Tim Teer, Jim Liccardo and Buck Cheek. He also passed Justise Winslow into 86 place on the Duke Assists List.

Cassius Stanley (16 points, 173 total) moved up four spots to 236, passing Edgar Burch, Harry Harner, Ron Righter and Matt Christensen.

Matthew Hurt (5 points, 179 total) moved up one spot to 234, passing Ken Podger.

Jack White (11 points, 252 total) moved up three spots to 201, passing Fred Kast, Herky Lamley and Josh Hairston. He also passed Sean Dockery into 108 on the Duke Rebounding List and tied Gary Trent Jr. for 117 on the Duke Assists List. White also passed Jayson Tatum and Luol Deng, tying Chip Engelland for 58 on the Three-Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (8 points, 279 total) moved up three spots to 191, passing Stu Yarbrough and Dave McClure and tying George Moses. Carey also passed Cam Reddish and Tyus Jones and tied Carmen Wallace and Rodney Hood for 169th on the Duke Rebounding List.

Javin DeLaurier (5 points, 346 total) moved up two spots, to 171, passing Sparky Bergman and tying Buzz Mewhort. He also tied Greg Newton for 124 on the Duke Assists List.

Tre Jones (23 points, 547 total) moved up four spots to 127 passing Austin Rivers, Tommy Hughes, Gary Trent Jr. and Bob Vernon. Jones also passed Grant Hill and Tommy Amaker, tying Justise Winslow for 53 on the Three-Pointers List.