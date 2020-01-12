DukeMaven
Duke Scoring List: Wake Forest Update

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker (11 points, 107 total) moved up five spots to 265, passing Harry Giles, Wendell Moore, Chase Jeter, Greg Wendt and Jack Boyd. Baker also passed Wendell Carter Jr., Martynas Pocius, Johnny Dawkins and Kenny Blakeney on the Three-Pointers List.

Jordan Goldwire (10 points, 124 total) moved up eight spots to 253 passing Cameron Hall, Tim Teer, Jim Liccardo and Buck Cheek. He also passed Justise Winslow into 86 place on the Duke Assists List.

Cassius Stanley (16 points, 173 total) moved up four spots to 236, passing Edgar Burch, Harry Harner, Ron Righter and Matt Christensen.

Matthew Hurt (5 points, 179 total) moved up one spot to 234, passing Ken Podger.

Jack White (11 points, 252 total) moved up three spots to 201, passing Fred Kast, Herky Lamley and Josh Hairston. He also passed Sean Dockery into 108 on the Duke Rebounding List and tied Gary Trent Jr. for 117 on the Duke Assists List. White also passed Jayson Tatum and Luol Deng, tying Chip Engelland for 58 on the Three-Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (8 points, 279 total) moved up three spots to 191, passing Stu Yarbrough and Dave McClure and tying George Moses. Carey also passed Cam Reddish and Tyus Jones and tied Carmen Wallace and Rodney Hood for 169th on the Duke Rebounding List.

Javin DeLaurier (5 points, 346 total) moved up two spots, to 171, passing Sparky Bergman and tying Buzz Mewhort. He also tied Greg Newton for 124 on the Duke Assists List.

Tre Jones (23 points, 547 total) moved up four spots to 127 passing Austin Rivers, Tommy Hughes, Gary Trent Jr. and Bob Vernon. Jones also passed Grant Hill and Tommy Amaker, tying Justise Winslow for 53 on the Three-Pointers List.

Jack White: Brotherhood Uniforms Were Designed By Nolan Smith

Duke's new Brotherhood uniforms were unveiled on Saturday night, and senior captain Jack White dropped a bombshell, informing the media that the new look was designed by former player and current assistant Nolan Smith. Read more.

Duke Rolls Over Wake Forest at Cameron

Duke moved to 5-0 on the ACC season with a lopsided win over Wake Forest, beating an ACC foe by 30 for the third time in the last four games. Tre Jones started the scoring and got the Blue Devils rolling. Read more

Wake Forest at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Wake Forest travels to Duke looking to finish the job this year after very nearly upsetting the Blue Devils at Cameron last season. Duke point guard Tre Jones promises the Blue Devils will be ready and "hungrier" this time around. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night.

Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake nearly upset Duke at Cameron last season, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils will be ready this time around. "We have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year." Read more

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

Tre Jones: “When Our Defense Is There, That’s When Our Offense Is Best"

Duke's offense feeds off of it's defense, point guard Tre Jones says. Not just because the defense provides transition baskets. Playing good D also seems to get the Blue Devils started. Read more

Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of Wake Forest's offense before Saturday's home game against the Deacs, then said it was good to play a tough game at Georgia Tech, to show the team things weren't going to be a cakewalk. Watch

Javin DeLaurier: We Don’t Have That ‘Give One Guy the Ball to Go Win the Game For Us’ Type of Player

Senior captain Javin DeLaurier said that everyone on Duke has to be ready to step up at any moment, because this year's team doesn't have that one go-to guy. Read more

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

Report: Xander Gagnon the Latest Blue Devil to Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior Xander Gagnon became the ninth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal. He'll likely be eligible to be a graduate transfer and play immediately. Read more

