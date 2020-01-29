BlueDevilCountry
Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Joey Baker (2 points, 121 total) moved up three spots to 255 passing Jim Thomas, John Hoffman and tying Jim Liccardo. Baker also tied Reggie Love for 173 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire (13 points, 151 total) moved up seven spots to 243, passing Robby West, Martynas Pocius, Tony Moore, Elliot Williams, Eddie Shokes, Clay Buckley and Paul Fox. Goldwire also passed Willie Hodge and Rudy D’Emilio into 79 on the Duke Assists List. He also passed Cassius Stanley and Kyrie Irving and tied Wendell Carter Jr. and Johnny Dawkins on the Three-Pointers List.

Cassius Stanley (11 points, 231 total) moved up eight spots to 211 passing Martin Nessley, Red Kulpan and tying Doug McNeely and John Harrell. Stanley also passed Weldon Williams and tied Jordan Goldwire for 202 on the Duke Rebounding List

Matthew Hurt (7 points, 226 total) moved up five spots to 215 passing Bob O’Mara, Dick Whiting, Steve Gray, Martin Nessley and tying Bill Parsons. Hurt also passed Elliot Williams and tied Antonio Vrankovic and Alex’s dad Dave O’Connell for 206 on the Duke Rebounding List

Jack White (6 points, 274 total) passed Jerry Robertson into 195. White also tied Justise Winslow for 54 on the Three-Pointers List

Vernon Carey Jr. (26 points, 348 total) moved up seven spots to 171 passing Bucky Allen, Marques Bolden, Casey Sanders, Cy Valasek, Sparky Bergman, Buzz Mewhort and Nick Horvath. Carey also passed Gary Trent Jr., Alex O’Connell and Doug McNeely and tied Dick DeVenzio for 156 on the Duke Rebounding List. Carey also tied Elliot Williams and Dave O’Connell for 157 on the Duke Assists List.

Tre Jones (14 points, 606 total) passed Billy King into 121. Jones also passed William Avery and tied Gary Melchioni for 141 on the Duke Rebounding List. He also passed Chris Carrawell into 20 on the Duke Assists List.

Comments

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

Pitt-Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Pitt faces Duke at Cameron as former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel makes his return. Tune in for updates and analysis from courtside.

Sahmir Hagans Commits to Duke Football

Philadelphia playmaker and return specialist Sahmir Hagans becomes the fourth member of Duke's class of 2021. The Blue Devils are up 26 spots from last year's recruiting ranking and have jumped four spots in the ACC, getting off to a fast early start. Read more

Coach K, Team USA on Kobe Bryant's Death

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recruited Kobe Bryant heavily coming out of high school, and Bryant said on multiple occasions that he would have played for Duke if he went to college. The two also won a pair of Olympic golds together. Read more on Coach K's reaction to Bryant's death.

Wendell Moore Not Expected Back This Week

Freshman Wendell Moore has been out with a broken bone in his hand since Jan. 4. While Duke had the weekend off, with an ACC open date, it wasn't enough time to get Moore ready to return for this week's slate of games. Read more

Three Future Blue Devils Named McDonald's All-Americans

Three members of Duke's class of 2020 were named to the McDonald's All-American game, continuing a long streak of future Blue Devils being featured in the country's biggest high-school showcase event. Read more

Duke Lands Three 2021 Recruits

A weekend Junior Day at Duke helped jump start the Blue Devils 2021 recruiting. Three members of the class committed in a one-day period as Duke broke the ice with the next crop of players. The Blue Devils got commitments from a defensive end, linebacker and offensive lineman. Read more

Zion Williamson Scores 22 in NBA Debut

It took two-plus months and three quarters before NBA fans finally got to see the top pick in the draft playing at full strength. Zion Williamson had a slow start to his debut but erupted with 17 points in a row in the fourth quarter. Read more

Duke Gets Back on Winning Track With Rout of Miami

The Blue Devils snapped a two game winning streak with a 30-point rout of Miami, Duke's second 30-point win over the Hurricanes this month. Read more.

