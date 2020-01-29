Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Joey Baker (2 points, 121 total) moved up three spots to 255 passing Jim Thomas, John Hoffman and tying Jim Liccardo. Baker also tied Reggie Love for 173 on the Duke Assists List.

Jordan Goldwire (13 points, 151 total) moved up seven spots to 243, passing Robby West, Martynas Pocius, Tony Moore, Elliot Williams, Eddie Shokes, Clay Buckley and Paul Fox. Goldwire also passed Willie Hodge and Rudy D’Emilio into 79 on the Duke Assists List. He also passed Cassius Stanley and Kyrie Irving and tied Wendell Carter Jr. and Johnny Dawkins on the Three-Pointers List.

Cassius Stanley (11 points, 231 total) moved up eight spots to 211 passing Martin Nessley, Red Kulpan and tying Doug McNeely and John Harrell. Stanley also passed Weldon Williams and tied Jordan Goldwire for 202 on the Duke Rebounding List

Matthew Hurt (7 points, 226 total) moved up five spots to 215 passing Bob O’Mara, Dick Whiting, Steve Gray, Martin Nessley and tying Bill Parsons. Hurt also passed Elliot Williams and tied Antonio Vrankovic and Alex’s dad Dave O’Connell for 206 on the Duke Rebounding List

Jack White (6 points, 274 total) passed Jerry Robertson into 195. White also tied Justise Winslow for 54 on the Three-Pointers List

Vernon Carey Jr. (26 points, 348 total) moved up seven spots to 171 passing Bucky Allen, Marques Bolden, Casey Sanders, Cy Valasek, Sparky Bergman, Buzz Mewhort and Nick Horvath. Carey also passed Gary Trent Jr., Alex O’Connell and Doug McNeely and tied Dick DeVenzio for 156 on the Duke Rebounding List. Carey also tied Elliot Williams and Dave O’Connell for 157 on the Duke Assists List.

Tre Jones (14 points, 606 total) passed Billy King into 121. Jones also passed William Avery and tied Gary Melchioni for 141 on the Duke Rebounding List. He also passed Chris Carrawell into 20 on the Duke Assists List.