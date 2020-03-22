Seth Towns Chooses Ohio State Over Duke

As expected, former Harvard forward Seth Towns, the 2018 Ivy League player of the year, chose to transfer to Ohio State. Towns announced his decision on Sportscenter at 11:00 on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-7, 205 pounder missed the last two seasons with a knee injury and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Duke contacted Towns this week, after more than a half dozen schools had already been recruiting him, and Towns quickly elevated the Blue Devils to one of his two finalists, with the Buckeyes. This was despite the fact that, by all reports, Duke had not offered him a scholarship and had a glut of players at the wing.

That glut was thinned out somewhat on Saturday with Alex O’Connell’s decision to transfer. Still, the interest appeared to be one-sided on behalf of Towns, while Duke was much cooler.

“Both are fantastic programs,” Towns said. “I’ll have a significant role at both schools.”

Towns had plenty of good things to say about Duke before announcing his decision.

“I mean, Duke? Duke is Duke,” he said. “Coach K is arguably the greatest coach of all time. There’s that pedigree, that culture that Duke brings. My college coach (at Harvard), Coach Tommy Amaker, is really close with Coach K. He played under Coach K at Duke. So, there’s a lot to like about that program as well.”

In the end, however, Towns went with the school located in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio … and the school that offered him a scholarship.

“Ohio State is home,” he said.