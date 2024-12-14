Seven Duke Basketball Talents Among Top 50 NBA Draft Prospects
Earlier this week, ESPN's Jonathan Givony updated his 2025 NBA Draft Big Board, ranking the top 100 prospects. And there are now Duke basketball names galore in his top 50.
Of course, at No. 1 overall — in just about everyone's eyes — is Blue Devil freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound centerpiece, still a week from his 18th birthday, is the only 17-year-old in NCAA history to record multiple box scores with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Flagg leads the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) with a beyond-his-years 15.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Givony projects two more Duke basketball rookies as 2025 lottery picks in the 6-foot-7, 217-pound guard/forward Kon Knueppel at No. 6 and 7-foot-2, 250-pound center Khaman Maluach at No. 9.
There's a big gap between the above three and the other four Blue Devils in Givony's top 100, as they're all projected second-rounders.
Junior guard Tyrese Proctor checks in at No. 43, freshman guard/forward Isaiah Evans at No. 45, sophomore guard Caleb Foster at No. 47, and graduate guard Sion James at No. 50.
Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team, fresh off its fourth straight victory via Tuesday night's 72-46 home win over Incarnate Word, returns to action when the Blue Devils welcome George Mason to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.