Duke Recruiting Trending for 2026 Five-Star Forward

Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer have done an excellent job in the 2026 recruiting cycle, already landing commitments from three top prospects: five-star power forward Cameron Williams, five-star small forward Bryson Howard, and four-star center Maxime Meyer.

While the Blue Devils' class is already among the best in the country, Scheyer and his staff are still in contention for several other elite recruits, including a five-star small forward who recently reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class.

Duke Making Progress with Five-Star Small Forward

On Nov. 22, it was reported that Bruce Branch III, a five-star small forward who plays at Prolific Prep Academy in Florida and is from Gilbert, Arizona, had reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class.

NEWS: Bruce Branch III, the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, has reclassified to the Class of 2026



November 22, 2025

Branch had previously been the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle. While Duke hasn't extended an offer to the young small forward, they've been targeting him throughout his recruitment, and according to Rivals' Joe Tipton, the Blue Devils have emerged as a favorite to land him.

After Branch reclassified, Tipton mentioned that several schools were in the running for the five-star recruit. However, on Dec 4, the analyst reported that three schools stood out: Duke, BYU, and USC. Tipton believes that if the Blue Devils ramp up their pursuit of Branch, they will have a strong chance to land him.

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Last week, I discussed where several schools stood in his [Branch's] recruitment — BYU, Kansas, Duke, Louisville, USC, Arizona, and Kentucky," Tipton Wrote." After digging a bit deeper, it sounds like three programs have separated themselves a bit in the early going: BYU, Duke, and USC."

He continued, "BYU has made him a major priority. Duke would be a real threat if they decide to ramp things up. And I’m told Branch is intrigued by USC."

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Duke has already landed a pair of wings in the 2026 cycle, it would be hard not to go after a player of Branch's caliber. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 2 small forward prospect.

Although he is 6'7", Branch can shoot the ball well and is developing guard skills. He would be a perfect fit in Duke's positionless system and a great addition to the Blue Devils' 2026 class.

Currently, for one reason or another, Duke seems to be slow-playing his recruitment. However, as Tipton points out, if the Blue Devils decide to make a push for Brach, they'll likely have a strong chance to land him.

