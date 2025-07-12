Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Checks Out Yet Another Knueppel Brother
Duke basketball one-and-done Kon Knueppel might not be the last in the family to suit up for the Blue Devils. Not only has Jon Scheyer already expressed some interest in Kager Knueppel, the second of five Knueppel brothers ranging from a rising eighth-grader to the NBA rookie oldest sibling, but the program's fourth-year head coach now has eyes on the third in line, small forward Kinston Knueppel.
ALSO READ: Elite Blue Devil Target Puts Tobacco Road Trio in Top Seven
On Saturday morning, Scheyer arrived at the Augusta Convention Center to watch a Nike EYBL E15 bout between Kinston Kneuppel's Team Herro squad and the PSA Cardinals.
Although Team Herro fell, 62-45, Knueppel posted an encouraging stat line given the added pressure of Duke basketball royalty sitting courtside.
Kinston Knueppel, who attended several Blue Devil games last season in support of All-ACC Second Team performer Kon Knueppel, tallied 11 points in the loss to the PSA Cardinals, shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 3-for-7 beyond the arc. He added seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal across his 28 minutes on the floor, all without committing a single turnover in the contest.
For now, Kinston Knueppel has neither a rating nor ranking by his name on most recruiting sites. That said, the 6-foot-5 polished wing has landed on national recruiting experts' early 2028 watchlists and figures to be a coveted prospect in the cycle.
Next season, he and rising junior Kager Knueppel will look to build on Wisconsin Lutheran High School's back-to-back state titles. Kinston Knueppel will be a sophomore for the Vikings.
And the fourth brother, Kash Knueppel, will be a freshman.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.