Top-Ranked Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Decides to Reclassify

The Duke basketball staff is reportedly in pursuit of a newly minted 2026 talent in Bruce Branch III.

Matt Giles

Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches the play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches the play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Dick Vitale's Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
According to a report from NBA.com's Krysten Peek over the weekend, Prolific Prep (Fla.) small forward Bruce Branch III is already a full-fledged Duke basketball recruiting target. And now, the coveted prospect is a member of the nation's 2026 class after announcing his reclassification from the 2027 cycle on Saturday.

Perry guard Bruce Branch III (3) drives against Sunnyslope during the Boys Open State Championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 8, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Branch, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound five-star who transferred to Prolific Prep from Perry High School in Arizona for what is now his senior campaign as a prep, ranked No. 1 overall in the 2027 class. With his reclassification now official, he has debuted at No. 6 overall, No. 2 at his position, and No. 2 in Florida on the updated 247Sports 2026 Composite.

As a projected one-and-done lottery pick, the 17-year-old's move up a grade will make him eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft.

"I chose to reclassify because of the growth I've made as a player," Branch said during his chat with Peek in revealing his decision publicly, "and I'm not really chasing shortcuts. This gives me the space to develop the right way physically, mentally, and especially as a leader."

The long list of other notable suitors and interested parties in Bruce Branch III's recruitment include the Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Arizona Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, BYU Cougars, and Southern Cal Trojans. He told Peek that he'll begin taking official visits in a couple of months.

"Branch is a big wing who is long and skilled with developing guard skills," 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein recently noted.

"His shooting is a legitimate, and still ascending, weapon. He leans back into his shot more so than he does rise up, but his release is very fluid...Defensively, his size, length, and fluidity give him a ton of potential. Physically, he has terrific measurables at 6-foot-7 (in shoes) with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and good natural frame that is only just beginning to fill out."

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches the play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew currently boast the No. 5-ranked haul in the 2026 recruiting arena. The collection consists of two five-star early signees in St. Mary's High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams and Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard, plus one four-star prize in IMG Academy (Fla.) center Maxime Meyer.

Matt Giles
