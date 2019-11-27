Duke
Duke vs. Stephen F Austin: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke plays Stephen F. Austin at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9:00. The Blue Devils spent last week in New York, winning the 2K Empire Classic and will be on the mostly empty campus for Thanksgiving week.

SFA is the first of two Quadrant IV opponents Duke will face this week. The Lumberjacks are No. 264 in the KenPom ratings. Friday’s opponent, Winthrop, is 174.

Students are headed home for the holiday, so the Cameron Crazies will be replaced (or at least a large number of them will) by first-time visitors to Cameron Indoor, leading to a very different experience than the one most teams playing Duke at home face.

The Blue Devils will start Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey and Wendell Moore for the third straight game.

SF Austin is No. 1 in the country in defensive turnover percentage. The Lumberjacks are showing why early on, with four forced Blue Devil turnovers early.

Duke up 11-7 at the under 16. The Blue Devils have hit 3 of 4 shots, outrebounding SFA 5-1.

Very heads up play by Moore, dribbling outside with shot clock running down, he found Goldwire underneath. Very un-freshman-like play. No panic. '

Moore's third turnover (out of Duke's six) sends us to the under 12. Duke up 23-15. Vernon Carey has 6 points, 4 rebounds. Tre Jones has 4 points, 4 assists.

Matthew Hurt's struggles continue. He hasn't taken a shot and has just four minutes in the first nine. 

Speak of the devil... Hurt gets a steal and goes coast to coast for his first basket, forces a SFA timeout with Duke up 29-17

Hurt now 3-for-3 for 6 points, bullying the smaller SFA defenders inside. He'll go to the line after the under 8. Duke up 35-26. SFA staying in with fast breaks off of its five steals.

Would love to see the replay, but it sure looked like Cassius Stanley just had the same shot blocked by two different guys. 

Oh my. A spurt by SFA, capped by a layup-steal-dunk sequence cuts the Duke lead to 41-38. Coach K calls time out. This halftime will not be pleasant.

Duke heads to the locker room with a 45-40 lead. Duke has 11 turnovers leading to 14 SFA points. SFA also winning points in paint 34-22. Both teams hitting well over 50 percent.

Kevon Harris is 10-for-13, most field goals anyone has scored against Duke this year. His 20 points are one off Georgetown's Omer Yurtseven's 21--season high against Duke--in the last game.

SFA's 40 also matches the most scored in a half against Duke this year.

SFA's leading scorer Kevon Harris came up limping after getting knocked down going for a loose ball. He's provided most of the team's offense, so that could be a problem for the Lumberjacks.

Tre Jones stole the second half inbounds pass (for the second straight game) but other than that, Duke hasn't come out of the locker room with their hair on fire. Lead is 49-42 with 16:53 left.

Duke with a season-high eight blocks. We head to the under 16 with Blue Devils up 51-44.

SFA's Cameron Johnson has 10 points, putting him in a tie for seventh on the all-time Camerons in Cameron (Indoor Stadium) scoring list.

