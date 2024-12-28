Talent at Duke Basketball Pipeline School Sounds High on Blue Devils
Roughly two months ago, five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. arrived in Durham to check out the Duke basketball program in person. Considering the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior attends Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), which has produced four Blue Devils this decade, it's no surprise he felt comfortable on his visit.
After all, the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster includes two of his former teammates in freshmen Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II.
"That was a great visit, seeing my guys, Darren and Pat, seeing them get up and down in practice," Smith explained to ZAGSBLOG's Charlie Parent after tallying 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists in Paul VI Catholic's 72-55 win over Christ the King High School (N.Y.) at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York City on Friday. "Overall, [the Duke coaches] just told me I can come in there and be impactful like everyone else.
"But [they said] I can just be different. I can just be different than anybody who's gone there, come in and impact in many different ways."
Smith, who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and is one of only three prospects in the cycle who have reported an offer from third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, has also visited Syracuse. And his father informed Parent that the coveted prep plans to tour Arkansas in the spring.
Plus, Jordan Smith Jr. noted that he wants to visit defending back-to-back national champion UConn at some point.
For now, though, the uptempo sensation said he's in no hurry to pick a winner. Judging by his chat with Parent, he probably won't eliminate any suitors from contention until after Peach Jam in July.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.