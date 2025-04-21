Tar Heels Land in Top Five for Former Duke Basketball Recruiting Prize
Assuming no hiccups to the decision timeline that one-time Duke basketball commit Shelton Henderson revealed over the weekend, the heralded Bellaire High School (Texas) forward will announce his landing spot on Monday.
"No later than Monday," Henderson explained to Houston-based sports journalist Marcus Gutierrez on Saturday.
Of course, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils appear out of the running, as Henderson formally decommitted from Duke last week despite putting his pledge in ink during the early signing period in November. Somewhat surprisingly, though, the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder told Gutierrez that the program's archrival, UNC, is among his finalists.
Henderson, checking in at No. 21 overall and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, also listed Texas, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and perceived favorite in the Miami Hurricanes, whose new coach, Jai Lucas, graduated from Bellaire and was on the Duke basketball bench as a top assistant under Scheyer up until early March.
Since seeing Shelton Henderson back out of his pledge, the Blue Devils have dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the 2025 recruiting arena, per 247Sports. They still boast signatures from three five-stars in forward Cameron Boozer, forward Nikolas Khamenia, and guard Cayden Boozer.
