Timeframe for Duke Basketball Guard Tyrese Proctor's Return to Court
Third-year Duke basketball talent Tyrese Proctor, averaging a career-high 11.8 points per game and shooting 40.8 percent from three, sustained a bone bruise in his left knee during Tuesday night's blowout road win over the Miami Hurricanes.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Australia won't suit up for the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC) in their home bout against the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network). But it sure sounds like his injury is far from the season-ending variety.
As ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay late Saturday morning, the expectation is that Proctor will return before the postseason gets underway in less than two weeks.
After hosting the Seminoles, the Blue Devils have only two contests remaining on their regular season slate: at home versus Wake Forest at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN) and on the road versus archrival UNC at 6:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (ESPN).
Meanwhile, Duke basketball junior reserve forward Maliq Brown remains out indefinitely while recovering from a dislocated shoulder.
