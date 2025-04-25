Tireless Duke Basketball Staff Pops By for Undecided Recruit
As reported here at Duke Blue Devils On SI earlier this week, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have been expressing interest in Huntington Prep School (W.Va.) senior forward Braydon Hawthorne of late. Now, that Blue Devil interest includes a trip to check in on the 6-foot-8, 190-pound surging four-star.
Duke was at Huntington Prep on Thursday afternoon, Hawthorne's father informed 247Sports' Travis Branham.
Braydon Hawthorne originally committed to West Virginia but backed out of his pledge and reopened his recruitment about a month ago. He's since visited Kentucky and Virginia Tech.
Plus, Michigan appears to be in the mix. And the same goes for the new staff at West Virginia.
Meanwhile, there's been no report of a Duke basketball offer in his rebooted recruitment. However, Scheyer and his assistants, fresh off putting in the necessary work behind to scenes to ensure none of their 2024-25 scholarship players transferred out of the program, are undoubtedly hoping to snag a few more talents — whether from the recruiting arena or portal — to complete their 2025-26 roster.
While Hawthorne stacks up at only No. 106 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, his stock is clearly on the rise. That much is evident in his 141-spot jump in the rankings since December.
