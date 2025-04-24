Duke Basketball Roster May Receive Boost via Reclass Candidate
Now that Duke basketball has returned every one of its 2024-25 scholarship players who didn't expire their eligibility or turn pro early, there's already a formidable eight-man rotation on tap for Jon Scheyer's fourth season as head coach of the Blue Devils.
ALSO READ: Big-Time Blue Devil Defender Determined to Run It Back
But that doesn't mean the staff in Durham is just looking for second-rate pieces from here on out in filling out the roster. No, Duke is still in play for several top-tier talents, including one recent Blue Devil offer recipient.
Back in January, about two years after making the move from the 2025 to 2026 recruiting cycle, Brewster Academy (N.H.) power forward Sebastian Wilkins mentioned the possibility of reclassifying back to 2025. That suggests he could be a freshman in college next season.
And considering the Duke basketball offer that arrived last week paired with the growing chatter pointing to the Blue Devils as the frontrunner, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star eventually adds his name to Scheyer's 2025-26 squad.
Wilkins checks in at No. 28 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, just a handful of notches below five-star territory.
He boasts a dozen offers, including the Maryland Terrapins, who hosted him last weekend.
Meanwhile, three of the aforementioned rotation players already set to suit up for the 2025-26 Blue Devils come courtesy of the 2025 recruiting trail in five-stars Cayden Boozer, Cameron Boozer, and Nikolas Khamenia.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.