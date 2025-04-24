New Name to Know on Duke Basketball Radar for Next Season
Duke basketball already boasts a formidable rotation for next season. The collection includes three 2025 five-stars in Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Nikolas Khamenia. That said, fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts might not yet be finished adding freshmen to their 2025-26 roster.
A 6-foot-8 forward at Huntington Prep School (W.Va.) has now caught the Duke basketball staff's attention, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed on Wednesday. That prospect is Braydon Hawthorne, who originally committed to the home-state West Virginia Mountaineers and put his pledge in ink during the November signing period before reopening his recruitment in late March.
Hawthorne checks in at No. 106 overall, No. 25 among small forwards, and No. 1 in West Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He visited the Kentucky Wildcats last week. However, that trip hasn't translated into a commitment yet, and his list of suitors still appears to be growing in number.
Moreover, it's worth noting that the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Hawthorne remains empty.
Outside of schools' deadlines for enrollment, there is no deadline for Braydon Hawthorne to pledge allegiance to any program. So, it may well be a while before the versatile, tough-minded competitor decides on his college landing spot for the 2025-26 season.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.