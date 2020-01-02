DukeMaven
Tre Jones: "I Got My Feet Back Under Me"

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones returned to the floor against Boston College and played 24 minutes, despite not having much time on the floor, in games or practice, since early December.

After Duke took a break from practice for finals, Jones suffered a sprained ankle that kept him out of one game. When the team left for another break—this one for the holidays, Jones was unable to practice with teammates.

“Working out, there’s only so much you can do in a workout,” he said. “Then it’s not really like a game any more.”

Still, Jones felt good, despite the long break, scoring five points and dishing out 10 assists.

“Early on there was definitely some rust, not being able to be in a game for a few weeks,” he said, “but it felt good to get back going again for sure. After the first few minutes, getting my feet back under me a little bit, I felt good the rest of the game.”

Many of Jones’ passes went to fellow Minnesota native Matthew Hurt, as the freshman lit up BC from outside for 25 points.

“He had a great game tonight,” he said. “That’s just like practice. He’s shown spurts throughout the entire year. For him to have that type of game tonight was perfect for him. The way he can spread the floor and then, when they’re helping off of him, to be able to get his shot off and shoot it at a high clip, that’s big for us. We’re going to need that throughout the entire year with how much help other teams are giving off of him.”

