Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones will have to match up with UNC's Cole Anthony in Saturday's rivalry game.

"He’s a really talented player," he said. "I’m looking forward to it as well, but I’ve got to focus on just getting the win. I’m trying to do whatever I can to help this team win tomorrow night over there.”

Jones has been preparing for Anthony but didn't want to divulge anything he found on film. "(I'm going to try to stop) him from getting to his strengths," he said. "I’m obviously not going to say them but just trying to keep him from getting to what he likes to do and make it difficult the entire night.”

Jones' older brother Tyus played at Duke, but his stories about the Carolina game didn't help much. "He tried to tell me what it was like, but you can’t really tell someone what it’s like until you go through it yourself," Tre Jones said. "After being through three games against them now last year, I know what it’s like. Obviously, it’s different over there with their fans and the big dome and everything, but I definitely think we’re ready this year.”

Despite that, Jones has talked tot he freshmen about what to expect. "A little bit," he said. "We’ve been talking a little bit back and forth, but I mean, you can’t really tell anyone. You've just got to prepare for it and then be ready for the moment."

Duke will emphasize being the aggressor from the start of the game. "For sure," Jones said. "We’ve seen as a team what it’s like or how we’re like when we don’t come out strong and don’t come out hungry and things like that. Definitely one of our main focuses is coming out hungry. There's no real drills you can do to work on it. It's really just a mentality coming into the game at the start of the game."