Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

ShawnKrest

Duke sophomore point guard Tre Jones will have to match up with UNC's Cole Anthony in Saturday's rivalry game.

"He’s a really talented player," he said. "I’m looking forward to it as well, but I’ve got to focus on just getting the win. I’m trying to do whatever I can to help this team win tomorrow night over there.”

Jones has been preparing for Anthony but didn't want to divulge anything he found on film. "(I'm going to try to stop) him from getting to his strengths," he said. "I’m obviously not going to say them but just trying to keep him from getting to what he likes to do and make it difficult the entire night.”

Jones' older brother Tyus played at Duke, but his stories about the Carolina game didn't help much. "He tried to tell me what it was like, but you can’t really tell someone what it’s like until you go through it yourself," Tre Jones said. "After being through three games against them now last year, I know what it’s like. Obviously, it’s different over there with their fans and the big dome and everything, but I definitely think we’re ready this year.”

Despite that, Jones has talked tot he freshmen about what to expect. "A little bit," he said. "We’ve been talking a little bit back and forth, but I mean, you can’t really tell anyone. You've just got to prepare for it and then be ready for the moment."

Duke will emphasize being the aggressor from the start of the game. "For sure," Jones said. "We’ve seen as a team what it’s like or how we’re like when we don’t come out strong and don’t come out hungry and things like that. Definitely one of our main focuses is coming out hungry. There's no real drills you can do to work on it. It's really just a mentality coming into the game at the start of the game."

Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

North Carolina has a losing record when it faces Duke for the first time in 18 years and will have the most losses heading into the first Duke matchup in the history of the rivalry. But Tre Jones doesn't care about the record. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ESPN commentator and former ACC coach Seth Greenberg is in Chapel Hill for College Gameday, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game. Greenberg broke down the rivalry matchup and laid out a path to victory for each team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: Respect We Have For Each Other Overcomes Venom of Our Fans

UNC and Duke have the best rivalry in sports, but, while fans may despise each other, the players and coaches have mutual respect for the prolonged success of the other program. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Mike Krzyzewski has been part of UNC-Duke for 40 years and says there's nothing like it. "The level of talent has been staggering," he said. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones Matchup in UNC-Duke

When UNC and Duke prepare to face off in their first rivalry game of the season, all eyes will be on the point guard battle. Coach Mike Krzyzewski breaks down the Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones battle. Watch

ShawnKrest