DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Tre Jones: “When Our Defense Is There, That’s When Our Offense Is Best"

ShawnKrest

Sophomore point guard Tre Jones said that the second-half dogfight at Georgia Tech showed the young players what conference play was like. Tech battle back from a halftime deficit and took the lead over Duke, as the two teams had a hard, physical battle inside.

“Getting used to how road games are in the ACC, usually,” he said. “Just how the atmosphere was crazy, but then just going through a battle like that coming down to the last few possessions, and then having to just lock in and make the right plays to get us a win.”

Tech surprised Duke with the way it defended ball screens, requiring the Blue Devils to adjust on the fly, something new for the Duke youngsters.

“Everything was different,” he said. “It just depends on who we’re playing, the players we’re playing against, what their specialties are, strengths and weaknesses. Sometimes, we have to adjust to things in the game. It’s not always going to be what we planned before the game. We come out and it’s not going to always go the same. Those in-game adjustments will have to be better for us players, picking up what the coach wants us to do.”

Duke’s defense helps get the offense going, Jones believes.

“When our defense is there, that’s when our offense is best,” he said. “When our defense isn’t there, that’s when we’re not doing our best on offense. Just having our defense there, that helps us get easy buckets in transition but also, it just helps us get to our offense much easier. It helps get guys going.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake nearly upset Duke at Cameron last season, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils will be ready this time around. "We have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year." Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of Wake Forest's offense before Saturday's home game against the Deacs, then said it was good to play a tough game at Georgia Tech, to show the team things weren't going to be a cakewalk. Watch

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: We Don’t Have That ‘Give One Guy the Ball to Go Win the Game For Us’ Type of Player

Senior captain Javin DeLaurier said that everyone on Duke has to be ready to step up at any moment, because this year's team doesn't have that one go-to guy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Xander Gagnon the Latest Blue Devil to Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior Xander Gagnon became the ninth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal. He'll likely be eligible to be a graduate transfer and play immediately. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Named to Wooden Award List

Freshman center Vernon Carey and sophomore point guard Tre Jones are on the 25-man watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball. Duke has won the award more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Georgia Tech Update

Tre Jones cracked the top 25 on the assists list, while Matthew Hurt moved past Marvin Bagley III and tied Zion Williamson on another list. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins ACC Slugfest at Georgia Tech

It was not a game for the meek or timid as Duke held off Georgia Tech in a game that featured a war in the paint. The Blue Devils won their eighth straight to move to 4-0 in the ACC. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Georgia Tech: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its 3-0 ACC record and seven-game winning streak to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. We'll have updates and analysis all night long on our open thread. Check it out and log on to chime in!

ShawnKrest