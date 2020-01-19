DukeMaven
Tre Jones: "I Let My Team Down"

Tre Jones scored 12 points with seven assists in Duke’s loss to Louisville. He also had three steals and drew four fouls as he attempted to drive the ball down the lane in an extremely physical ACC game. Jones said the rough play was one of the keys to Duke’s slow start.

“How they were guarding but also the physicality for sure,” Jones said. “It was a physical game. The refs were letting us play. There’s nothing wrong with that. It was just that we took too long to adjust to it. For myself, being the leader of this team, I let my team down.”

Jones had four of Duke’s 16 turnovers as the Louisville defense was active trying to strip the ball from players in the paint.

Duke has now lost two in a row after winning its first five ACC games. Jones said the team needs to look ahead to the home game with Miami on Tuesday night.

“Next game,” he said. “We’ve just got to move forward, learn from this game, see what we need to do and then prepare for Miami.”

Duke rallied from a 15-point deficit to tie but couldn’t finish the comeback, unlike last year’s win in Louisville after trailing by 23. Jones didn’t think last year’s experience helped the team’s attempt to dig out of another deep hole.

“Not really,” he said. “It’s a completely different year, different team, different players. This is completely different. This year, we were just trying to figure out what to do to come back. We knew it’s a long game. There’s many possessions in the game. If we’re able to take it one possession at a time we’d be able to get back in the game. Once we got there, we slipped up on defense, gave them a couple good looks, and they took advantage.”

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

Louisville's Chris Mack: Last Year's Duke Loss Worst of My Career

Duke erased Louisville's 15-point lead, tying the game late. But coach Chris Mack's Cardinals were able to ignore the ghosts of last year's Duke comeback and hold on to win. Watch

Louisville's Chris Mack on Duke: They're No. 1 in the ACC For a Reason

Duke made a change to its lineup to start the second half and was able to erase Louisville's double-digit lead and tie the game. Coach Chris Mack was proud of his team for holding on, however. Watch

Duke Scoring List: Louisville Update

Duke dropped a home game to Louisville, but three Blue Devils moved up the scoring list, and six moved up other Duke career lists, passing RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Wojo, among others. Get the full report here

Louisville Tops Duke in Physical ACC Showdown

No. 11 Louisville beat No. 3 Duke in a physical game. The Cardinals built a 15-point first half lead, then held off several Duke runs, responding each time to rebuild a comfortable margin. Read more

Duke vs Louisville: Gameday Open Thread

No. 3 Duke faces No. 11 Louisville in a battle between ACC co-leaders and former No. 1's. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night long, so be sure to drop by and join the conversation.

Jack White on Defending Jordan Nwora: Attack Him

Jack White knows that Louisville's Jordan Nwora is scoring 20-plus points per game, but he thinks the key to defending him is to attack. That's something Duke didn't do against Clemson. Watch

Cassius Stanley: I Should Have Missed More Games With My Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley has been playing well in recent weeks, now that he's 100 percent. Looking back, Stanley thinks he pushed things and came back too soon from his December knee injury. Watch

