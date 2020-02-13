BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Tre Jones: We Began Preparing for FSU After Getting Off Bus From UNC

ShawnKrest

Duke relied on some players who hadn’t had much playing time in recent games to beat Florida State on Monday.

“Someone else every single night is playing a big role for this team,” Tre Jones said. “Matt Hurt (12 points) tonight played huge for us, after a couple of games not being out there. We have different guys every single night. It doesn’t matter. I feel like our depth is really big for us. ,,, We did get contributions from everybody tonight, which was huge. It didn’t matter who was coming in off the bench tonight – they were bringing something. If it wasn’t hitting shots or things like that, they were fighting on the defensive end. We knew we needed everyone tonight. We kept talking like that, talking to one another, staying in each other’s heads that we needed one another because it was going to be a long and tough game.”

Duke was worn down after playing UNC on Saturday night, 48 hours before FSU.

“I personally think they were trying to wear me out throughout the game,” Jones said, “but I was trying to do a good job to keep my composure, knowing that it’ll be a long, tough game and trying to save some for the end.”

Duke was able to win both games in dogfights.

“I think that shows the mental toughness that this team has,” Jones said, “being able to put that game behind us Saturday night Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] said it right when we got off the bus here. We were happy, celebrating, but we got off the bus. Everyone was doing recovery in the cold tubs, things like that. We were all moving on to the next game. We came in Sunday, prepared, and everyone was in the right space. No one was on a high anymore, celebrating, messing around, giddy, and things like that. We all were focused on this game, knowing how big it was for us, how big of an ACC game it was. And I think it just shows the mental toughness that this team has.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre Jones: UNC, FSU Games "Just Like the Tournament's Going to Be"

Duke played UNC and FSU in a 48-hour span, winning both. Tre Jones said it was a good run through of how the tournament is going to be. Watch.

ShawnKrest

FSU's Leonard Hamilton: Duke Threw In Threes From the Parking Lot

Florida State tried to stop Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. by clogging the middle, but the Blue Devils responded with outside shooting as Alex O'Connell and Matthew Hurt "threw in threes from the parking lot." Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Duke's Late-Game Heroics: Real Players Don't Run Plays, They Make Them

Duke had two buzzer beaters against UNC and a clutch rebound by Matthew Hurt to beat Florida State. They weren't anything the coaching staff drew up, which Coach K said was a testament to the players. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Scouting FSU on Short Notice

Duke played on Saturday night, then had to prepare for Florida State on Monday. That required some creative ways to present the scouting report to the team, especially since FSU plays 11 players. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We Were Ready to Get Knocked Out

Duke was exhausted, playing its fourth game in nine days, but just as it seemed the Blue Devils were about to get worn down by Florida State, they dug deep to win the game and impress their hall of fame coach. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Coach K "Wants More" From Duke Fans After Win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he "wants more" from his fans after their reaction to Monday's win over Florida State. While he said they were "great" several times, he also thought they needed to be hungrier and more appreciative of the team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Florida State Update

Duke won a hard-fought game against Florida State and had some movement on the career lists. Corey Maggette, Jabari Parker and current Blue Devil Jack White all got passed. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Defeats Fatigue, Florida State

An exhausted Duke team had to lean on some of its role players, as well as digging deep to find the energy and toughness to hang on in a win over No. 8 Florida State on short rest. Read more

ShawnKrest

No. 8 Florida State at No. 7 Duke: Gameday Open Thread

The Blue Devils and Seminoles battle with second place in the ACC at stake. We'll have updates and analysis all night long from courtside, so drop in and share your thoughts.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Joins Elite Company With Third Player of Week Award

Duke point guard Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week Award for the third time this season. It's the 12th time (by 11 players) that a Blue Devil has hit the trifecta. Seven of the previous times, it's resulted in an ACC Player of the Year honor as well. Read more

ShawnKrest