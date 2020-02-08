BlueDevilCountry
Tre Jones: Record Doesn't Matter in Duke-Carolina

ShawnKrest

North Carolina has a 10-12 record this year and will face Duke with a sub-.500 mark for the first time since 2002. It's the most losses UNC has had entering the first Duke game of the season in the entire history of the rivalry.

That doesn't give Duke point guard Tre Jones any additional confidence heading into the game.

"We don’t look at any type of record," Jones said. "(Against UNC) it doesn’t really matter. No record in the ACC really matters. It's always going to be a tough game, no matter what. We don’t focus on that at all."

Usually when Duke and Carolina clash, there is plenty at stake, including the ACC lead, a potential number one seed in the NCAA Tournament and positioning in the AP Top 25. That helps to add to the hype surrounding the game.

This year, however, while Duke sits at No. 7 in the top 25 and is competing for the top spot in the league and a one-seed, Carolina is out of the rankings and is a long shot at best to get a bid in March. That could take away some of the buzz surrounding the game, especially compared to last year, when Duke freshmen stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett attracted Barack Obama, Spike Lee, Hayden Panettiere and Ken Griffey Jr. to the first Duke-Carolina game.

“I don’t think so," Jones said of a lack of buzz. "Obviously, just outside of the attention that RJ and Zion did get, there’s less buzz around every game, but I don’t think it’s any less because of the season they’re having or anything. It’s the biggest rivalry in sports, so I think it has a good buzz around it.”

Tre Jones: Can't Tell Anyone About Duke-UNC Until You Go Through It

Tre Jones got a preview of the Duke-Carolina game when his older brother Tyus played for the Blue Devils. But he says it didn't help much. "You can't tell anyone about it, until you go through it." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke-UNC Not Like Any Other Away Game

Duke always faces a hostile crowd on the road, but Jack White says playing at UNC is "not like just any other away game." Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Duke "Locked In," Won't Overlook UNC

Duke came out slow against Boston College, after winning the first matchup by 39, and had to come back to pull out a road victory. Jack White says the team won't make the mistake of overlooking UNC. Watch

ShawnKrest

Jack White on UNC: I've Never Won Over There

Jack White and the other Duke seniors have never had the chance to win in Chapel Hill. He looks to end that streak on Saturday night as Duke travels to the Smith Center. Watch

ShawnKrest

UNC's Armando Bacot on Playing Duke: Just Trying to Create a Moment in the Rivalry

UNC freshman Armando Bacot is excited about his first Duke game. He remembers the great moments in the rivalry and wants to add to it. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

UNC's Garrison Brooks: Nothing I Can Say To Prepare Team to Play Duke

UNC forward Garrison Brooks is the only Tar Heel expected to play on Saturday who has scored a point against Duke. But he's not planning to tell his team what to expect, because they shouldn't need him to motivate them. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

ESPN's Seth Greenberg Breaks Down Duke-Carolina

ESPN commentator and former ACC coach Seth Greenberg is in Chapel Hill for College Gameday, in advance of the Duke-Carolina game. Greenberg broke down the rivalry matchup and laid out a path to victory for each team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: Respect We Have For Each Other Overcomes Venom of Our Fans

UNC and Duke have the best rivalry in sports, but, while fans may despise each other, the players and coaches have mutual respect for the prolonged success of the other program. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on UNC-Duke: 'There's Nothing Like It'

Mike Krzyzewski has been part of UNC-Duke for 40 years and says there's nothing like it. "The level of talent has been staggering," he said. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones Matchup in UNC-Duke

When UNC and Duke prepare to face off in their first rivalry game of the season, all eyes will be on the point guard battle. Coach Mike Krzyzewski breaks down the Cole Anthony vs. Tre Jones battle. Watch

ShawnKrest