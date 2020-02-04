BlueDevilCountry
How Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Measure Up to Wooden Award Top 20

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Jr. and Tre Jones were both chosen for the Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the John Wooden Award, given to the top college basketball player in the nation.

Carey and Jones have led the Blue Devils to an 18-3 start and an 8-2 record in ACC play. Carey currently leads the league in field goal percentage (.597) and is the only player ranked in the top five in the ACC in scoring (third, 17.8), rebounding (fourth, 8.9) and field goal percentage. The most recent ACC Player and Freshman of the Week, Carey has recorded 10 double-doubles on the season, with each having been 15-10 games and eight coming as 20-10 efforts.

Jones currently leads the ACC in assists (6.8) and is third in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.39). Defensively, Jones' 2.0 steals per game rank second in the conference. He’s one of just two players in a major conference to be averaging at least 15.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. At 15.0 points per game, Jones is 11th in the ACC in scoring, while his .440 field goal percentage ranks 10th.

Duke is one of three schools with two players on the Wooden Award Watch List, along with Kansas (Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson) and Maryland (Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith).

Six Blue Devils have previously won the award:

Christian Laettner, 1992

Elton Brand, 1999

Shane Battier, 2001

Jason Williams, 2002

JJ Redick, 2006

Zion Williamson, 2012

No other school has more than four winners (UNC). BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma, St. John’s, Texas, UCLA and Virginia are the only other schools with multiple winners, at two each.

Tre Jones has a higher assists average than any of the other Watch Listers. Vernon Carey doesn’t lead any category, but he’s in the top five in rebounding average (fifth), effective field goal percentage (third) and Player Efficiency Rating (PER) (second).

Here’s a comparison of the 20 Watch Listers in several key categories. (WS is win-shares, like PER an advanced metric measuring the overall contribution of a player.)

wooden candidates
Duke Survives Boston College in Ragged Game

Duke nearly stepped into a trap. In between a win at Syracuse and a trip to UNC, the Blue Devils left their offense behind as they headed to Boston College. After trailing most of the game, Duke put together a late run to pull out the win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

The Blue Devils struggled to score most of the night, but several players still moved up the scoring list, passing Trevon Duval and Brandon Ingram, among others. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke at Boston College: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Boston College for the second of three straight road games. We'll have analysis and updates of the game. Feel free to join in

ShawnKrest

Duke Now the Favorite to Win National Title

At least one sports book has released update odds to win the national title, and Duke has moved past Gonzaga and Kansas to become the favorite to cut down the nets in Atlanta. Read more

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Walk-Ons Win $50K From NFL For 3D Printing Breakthrough

Three former Duke walk-ons designed and printed a customized brace for quarterback Daniel Jones when he broke his collarbone in 2018. Now graduated, they have a business, which was honored by the NFL for their innovation. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Boston College: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to sweep Boston College after getting a big win at home on New Year's Eve. Here's a look at how the teams match up. Read more

ShawnKrest

Where Does Tre Jones Rank Among the 10 Cousy Award Candidates?

Tre Jones was chosen as one of the final 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in college. Where does he rank among the 10? We took a look.

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. scored 52 points and grabbed 30 rebounds last week, earning him ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors. It's the second time this year he's swept the awards. Read more

ShawnKrest

Stanford's Devery Hamilton Chooses Duke

Duke gets its second Power Five transfer in as many days. Devery Hamilton, a former Stanford offensive lineman, announced that he was finishing his college career at Duke. Hamilton visited at the same time as Clemson QB Chase Brice, who committed a day earlier. Read more

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Commits to Blue Devils

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced that he was transferring to Duke, following an official visit to campus over the weekend. Brice becomes the favorite to start for the Blue Devils next season. Read more

ShawnKrest