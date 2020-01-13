DukeMaven
Tre Jones Wins ACC Player of the Week

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones was named co-winner of the ACC Player of the Week award. The sophomore point guard shares the award with Clemson’s Aamir Simms.

Jones also shared the award (with Louisville’s Jordan Nwora) on Dec. 9. He becomes the 32 Blue Devil player in the history of the award to win it multiple times in the same season.

Jones averaged a team-leading 19.5 points in wins last week at Georgia Tech and at home over Wake Forest. He scored or assisted on 44 percent of Duke’s made field goals, shooting a team-best .682 (15-of-22) from the field with 12 assists against just four turnovers in 33.0 minutes. He averaged 6.0 assists, 4.0 steals, 5.5 rebounds and was 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He took control late in the win at Georgia Tech, scoring seven of his 16 points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT) with two rebounds and one steal over the game’s final five minutes. He finished with 16 points (5-7 FG), seven assists and eight rebounds at Georgia Tech, and followed with a game-high 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3FG) with five assists and no turnovers in the Wake Forest win.

Jones is the second Duke player to win Player of the Week this season. Vernon Carey Jr. shared it with Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe on Nov. 25.

Since the award began in the 1969-70 season, Duke players have won it 130 times, second most in the conference, behind UNC’s 144.

Duke has had at least one winner in 47 of the 51 seasons, including the last 27. Duke has won the award multiple times 39 different seasons, including the last 12, and had multiple players win it in 33 seasons, including the last four.

Three Blue Devils Advance to NFC Championship Game

Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Helm of the 49ers will meet Lucas Patrick of the Packers in the NFC Championship game, guaranteeing Duke at least one former player in the Super Bowl. Read more for a look at Duke's history with the big game.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

Cassius Stanley had 16 points in Duke's win over Wake Forest. He said that even though everyone likes to score, the Blue Devils are willing to share the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: I Just Take What Defense Gives Me

Tre Jones was the scoring hero against Wake Forest, with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. That's because the Deacs were sagging in to double and triple team center Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Wake Needed "More of Everything" Against Duke

Wake Forest held Vernon Carey to single digits in points and rebounds, but he still had an impact on the game. Coach Danny Manning said their attention to Carey allowed Duke's shooters to be open from three. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Tre Jones Best in Country at Passing Ahead

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said point guard Tre Jones was "spectacular" in the win over Wake Forest. Coach K said Jones is the best in the country at passing ahead and throwing the deep ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Australian Wildfires: I Just Feel a Bit Helpless

Jack White is from Australia, and the wildfires are currently about an hour from his hometown, which isn't far, especially for someone half a world away. Read more and watch

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Duke Jumped on Us Early

Duke made its first four shots and grabbed the first seven rebounds of the game to build an early lead, and Wake Forest never recovered. Watch Wake coach Danny Manning discuss the loss.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Wake Forest Update

Austin Rivers and Gary Trent Jr. both got passed on the Duke Scoring List. Plus all-time greats Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker and Grant Hill all fell on other lists. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Jack White: Brotherhood Uniforms Were Designed By Nolan Smith

Duke's new Brotherhood uniforms were unveiled on Saturday night, and senior captain Jack White dropped a bombshell, informing the media that the new look was designed by former player and current assistant Nolan Smith. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Rolls Over Wake Forest at Cameron

Duke moved to 5-0 on the ACC season with a lopsided win over Wake Forest, beating an ACC foe by 30 for the third time in the last four games. Tre Jones started the scoring and got the Blue Devils rolling. Read more

ShawnKrest