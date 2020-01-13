Tre Jones Wins ACC Player of the Week

Tre Jones was named co-winner of the ACC Player of the Week award. The sophomore point guard shares the award with Clemson’s Aamir Simms.

Jones also shared the award (with Louisville’s Jordan Nwora) on Dec. 9. He becomes the 32 Blue Devil player in the history of the award to win it multiple times in the same season.

Jones averaged a team-leading 19.5 points in wins last week at Georgia Tech and at home over Wake Forest. He scored or assisted on 44 percent of Duke’s made field goals, shooting a team-best .682 (15-of-22) from the field with 12 assists against just four turnovers in 33.0 minutes. He averaged 6.0 assists, 4.0 steals, 5.5 rebounds and was 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He took control late in the win at Georgia Tech, scoring seven of his 16 points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT) with two rebounds and one steal over the game’s final five minutes. He finished with 16 points (5-7 FG), seven assists and eight rebounds at Georgia Tech, and followed with a game-high 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3FG) with five assists and no turnovers in the Wake Forest win.

Jones is the second Duke player to win Player of the Week this season. Vernon Carey Jr. shared it with Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe on Nov. 25.

Since the award began in the 1969-70 season, Duke players have won it 130 times, second most in the conference, behind UNC’s 144.

Duke has had at least one winner in 47 of the 51 seasons, including the last 27. Duke has won the award multiple times 39 different seasons, including the last 12, and had multiple players win it in 33 seasons, including the last four.