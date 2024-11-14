Twin Duke Basketball Prizes Set to Face Future UNC Player
Ten high schools are on tap to compete at the Main Event in Miami, Fla., Dec. 6-7. And the field includes the nation's top-ranked prep team, nearby Columbus High School (Fla.), featuring five-star twins and future Duke basketball talents in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ Carlos Boozer.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Captain Wendell Moore Jr. Records Career High in NBA
The Boozer brothers' first of two scheduled outings at the annual talent-packed showcase comes against Dynamic Prep High School (Texas) at 9:15 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 6.
But it's Columbus' second matchup that should draw the most attention, as the Boozer twins will square off against a future archrival. They'll battle Gonzaga College High School (D.C.), ranking No. 10 in the country and headlined by a four-star guard in 2025 UNC basketball signee Derek Dixon, at 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 7.
Dixon, who checks in at No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is a point guard. The same goes for Cayden Boozer, No. 23 overall in the cycle.
So, their head-to-head meeting should serve as a preview of their Duke-UNC clashes in the 2025-26 season.
Cameron Boozer sits No. 2 overall among his peers.
Duke basketball's 2025 class ranks No. 1 in the country. It contains three five-star talents in the Boozer twins and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, along with one four-star in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia.
Meanwhile, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew have landed Derek Dixon and another four-star guard in Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior Isaiah Denis, appearing at No. 62 overall.
ALSO READ: Duke Products Jared McCain Gives Philadelphia Reason for Optimism
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.