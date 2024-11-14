Blue Devil Country

Twin Duke Basketball Prizes Set to Face Future UNC Player

Duke basketball commits Cayden and Cameron Boozer will compete in a prep showcase in their hometown.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting commits Cayden and Cameron Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting commits Cayden and Cameron Boozer / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Ten high schools are on tap to compete at the Main Event in Miami, Fla., Dec. 6-7. And the field includes the nation's top-ranked prep team, nearby Columbus High School (Fla.), featuring five-star twins and future Duke basketball talents in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ Carlos Boozer.

The Boozer brothers' first of two scheduled outings at the annual talent-packed showcase comes against Dynamic Prep High School (Texas) at 9:15 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 6.

But it's Columbus' second matchup that should draw the most attention, as the Boozer twins will square off against a future archrival. They'll battle Gonzaga College High School (D.C.), ranking No. 10 in the country and headlined by a four-star guard in 2025 UNC basketball signee Derek Dixon, at 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 7.

Dixon, who checks in at No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is a point guard. The same goes for Cayden Boozer, No. 23 overall in the cycle.

So, their head-to-head meeting should serve as a preview of their Duke-UNC clashes in the 2025-26 season.

Cameron Boozer sits No. 2 overall among his peers.

Duke basketball's 2025 class ranks No. 1 in the country. It contains three five-star talents in the Boozer twins and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, along with one four-star in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia.

Meanwhile, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew have landed Derek Dixon and another four-star guard in Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior Isaiah Denis, appearing at No. 62 overall.

