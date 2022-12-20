Skip to main content

Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest

Duke basketball's Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively are out due to illness.
When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.

RELATED: Nation's longest road win streak at risk for Duke

Both freshmen, who ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite but missed time in the preseason and at the start of the regular season with injuries, are recovering from non-COVID illnesses, the program announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Lively has averaged 4.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks across his 11 outings thus far. As for Whitehead, he is fresh off his first start and best performance as a Duke basketball player: 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in the Blue Devils' 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10.

Duke has won four straight. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons have lost three of their past four outings but are undefeated at home this season and 1-0 against teams currently in the AP Top 25.

Fortunately for the young Blue Devils, they have 10 days off to regain their strength after the Wake Forest game. They host the Florida State Seminoles at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

