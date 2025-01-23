Two Duke Basketball Recruiting Prizes Drop in Updated Rankings
In the eyes of 247Sports, Duke basketball now boasts three of the top 15 prospects in the 2025 class and four of the top 25. But as of the site's latest update this week, there's been some movement among Jon Scheyer & Co.'s No. 1-ranked quartet of future Blue Devils.
RELATED: Duke's Boozer Twins Land Landmark NIL Deal With Leaf Trading Cards
Most notably, Duke's highest-ranked 2025 signee, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer, slid one notch to No. 3 overall. The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder, son of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer, now sits below a Kansas pledge in Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star guard Darryn Peterson and, still at No. 1, Utah Prep five-star and future BYU forward AJ Dybantsa.
Despite the ding to his 247Sports ranking, Boozer retains his No. 2 composite ranking.
As for Cameron Boozer's twin brother, teammate, and fellow Blue Devil pickup, five-star guard Cayden Boozer tumbled four spots to No. 24 overall in the 247Sports update.
Meanwhile, Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward and Duke signee Shelton Henderson climbed from No. 15 to No. 14 overall.
And Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia, who announced his commitment to the Blue Devils three weeks after the Boozer twins in October and two weeks before Henderson, now checks in just below his future teammate at No. 15 after jumping four places.
All four future Blue Devils have a shot at adding to the Duke basketball program's record 92 McDonald's All American selections when the premier prep showcase reveals the two 12-player rosters later this month.
RELATED: Future Blue Devil Forward Embodies McDonald's All American Spirit
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.