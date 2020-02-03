BlueDevilCountry
Vernon Carey Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey swept both ACC weekly awards for the week ending Feb. 3. Carey, who scored 26 points in back-to-back wins over Pittsburgh and Syracuse, was named ACC Player of the Week for the second time this season. He shared the honor with Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe on Nov. 25. Carey joins Tre Jones as two time winners for the Blue Devils this season. It’s the first time Duke has had a pair of multiple player of the week award winners since 2017-18, when Grayson Allen and Marvin Bagley II each won twice. This is the third year in a row a Duke freshman has won the Player of the Week award twice in a season. In addition to Bagley and Carey, Zion Williamson won it twice last year.

Carey was also named ACC Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this year. He previously won on Nov. 25, Dec. 9 and Dec. 23. Duke’s Matthew Hurt also won the honor once.

It’s the third year in a row and sixth time in the last seven years a Blue Devil has won four or more Rookie of the Week honors. Carey joins Williamson (4 in 2018-19), Bagley (7 in 2017-18), Brandon Ingram (4 in 2015-16), Jahlil Okafor (8 in 2014-15) and Jabari Parker (10 in 2013-14). Prior to that streak, Duke only had four four-time winners: Austin Rivers (9), Luol Deng (6), Chris Duhon and Kyle Singler (4 each).

Carey averaged 15.0 rpg and shot 64.5% from the field last week. Carey shot 11-of-17 from the field with 13 rebounds and a career-high four assists against Pitt. At Syracuse, he grabbed a career-best 17 boards and was 9-of-14 from the field and 8-of-10 at the free throw line. Carey’s 17 rebounds against Syracuse matched Adonal Foyle and Patrick Ewing as the most by a visiting player at the Carrier Dome.

Carey now owns 10 double-doubles this season – each have been 15-10 games, and eight have been 20-10 efforts. Carey’s eight 20-10 games trail only the 10 by Iowa’s Luka Garza for the most by major conference players. Carey leads the ACC in field goal percentage and is the league’s only player ranked in the top five in scoring (third, 17.8), rebounding (fourth, 8.9) and field goal percentage (first, .597).

Stanford's Devery Hamilton Chooses Duke

Duke gets its second Power Five transfer in as many days. Devery Hamilton, a former Stanford offensive lineman, announced that he was finishing his college career at Duke. Hamilton visited at the same time as Clemson QB Chase Brice, who committed a day earlier. Read more

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Commits to Blue Devils

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced that he was transferring to Duke, following an official visit to campus over the weekend. Brice becomes the favorite to start for the Blue Devils next season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Syracuse Update

Plenty of movement on the Duke career lists. Tre Jones moves into 120th. Plus Jay Bilas and Cherokee Parks make appearances. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Win at Syracuse

Duke won its first of three straight road games, erasing a first-half deficit to roll to a win over Syracuse behind 26 points and 17 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Syracuse in a clash of Hall of Fame coaches. The Blue Devils will get back freshman Wendell Moore Jr. who returns from a broken hand. We’ll have updates all game long

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore to Return Against Syracuse

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr will play his first game in nearly a month when he returns from a broken hand Saturday at Syracuse. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: I Feel Like the Game Is Slowing Down For Me

Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt and had a career high in minutes. He said he's improved his conditioning and is looking forward to an increased workload going forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

Jordan Goldwire has had a breakthrough year, going from a reserve to a starter and key member of the team, particularly on the defensive end. He also played a key role when defenses tried to cheat off of the perimeter to stop Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We Can't Stand Around Being Lazy on Offense

Duke point guard Tre Jones said Pitt's big comeback on Tuesday was the result of the team getting lazy on offense and standing around. That will also be a problem when trying to solve Syracuse's zone on Saturday. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Preview and Tale of the Tape

The No. 9 Blue Devils head to Syracuse for an ACC showdown with the Orange. Can Duke solve the Syracuse zone? How do the two teams match up? Read more

ShawnKrest