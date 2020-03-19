BlueDevilCountry
Vote For Best Duke Players, Teams of All Time

ShawnKrest

With no basketball being played this March, it seems that everyone is coming out with their own bracket of past teams and players to fill the void. Here’s Duke’s representation in some of the most high-profile.

The ACC released a bracket to determine the best basketball player of the last 50 years. Each team got a minimum of three and a maximum of six players. Many of the players chosen from recently added ACC schools didn’t actually play in the ACC (such as Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony).

Duke received the maximum of six entries. Zion Williamson is the 5-seed in the Greensboro region and faces Sam Cassell in the first round. JJ Redick was the 2-seed in the same region and opens with Miami’s Tim James.

Shane Battier is the 3-seed in the Charlotte region and opens with Louisville’s Russ Smith. Grant Hill is the 2-seed in that region and starts with Virginia Tech’s Ace Custis.

Johnny Dawkins is the 7-seed in the Brooklyn region and opens with Virginia Tech’s Dell Curry.

Christian Laettner was the top seed in the Washington, D.C. region and opens with FSU’s Dwayne Bacon.

Bobby Hurley, Jason Williams, Danny Ferry and Elton Brand are among the Blue Devil greats who apparently got sent to the bracket’s version of the NIT.

Duke basketball has released its own 16-team bracket to determine the best Duke Final Four team of all time. Here are the seeds and first round pairings

1. 1992 vs 16. 1978

8. 1963 vs 9. 1994

5. 1991 vs 12. 1966

4. 2015 vs 13. 1989

6. 1986 vs 11. 1964

3. 2010 vs 14. 1988

7. 1999 vs 10. 2004

2. 2001 vs 15. 1990

Tyus Jones, a point guard for the 2015 National Champions, complained about his team’s 4-seed.

ESPN will unveil a Greatest of All Time basketball player bracket on Thursday night.

