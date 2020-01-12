DukeMaven
Wake Forest at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke students have been busy this weekend assembling tents outside the arena in preparation to camp for tickets for UNC in Krzyzewskiville. Prior to that game in March, however, Duke has the rest of its ACC schedule to play.

On Saturday night, the Blue Devils host Wake Forest, who came within inches of upsetting Duke at Cameron last season, only to have a last-second potential game winning shot roll off the rim the wrong way.

Sophomore point guard Tre Jones said that this is a "completely different" Duke team than last season, even though Wake has several players back. Jones promised that Duke will be hungrier than it was last season for this game.

The Blue Devils have won eight straight and risen to No. 2 in the AP poll, while Wake suffered a loss to FSU last time out to snap a three-game winning streak. The Deacs are 8-6, 1-3 in ACC.

Wake will rely on a guard-oriented attack with seniors Brandon Childress and Andrien White and grad student Torry Johnson. Jones and Javin DeLaurier both mentioned Wake's ability to score in transition, saying that the Blue Devils needed to slow down the Deacs and fill lanes on defense.

Duke's freshmen got a lesson in how tough ACC play can get, surviving a second-half rockfight at Georgia Tech that left the Blue Devil post players bruised and bloody, literally, as DeLaurier was sporting a long scratch on his face in Thursday's media availability.

After playing three of its first four ACC games on the road, Duke is now home for four of five, starting with the Wake game.

Your starters: Tre Jones, Vernon Carey, Matthew Hurt, Jordan Goldwire, Cassius Stanley

Duke out fast, hitting first four shots, then rebounding its first three misses. Blue Devils are currently shutting out Wake on the boards, 7-0 and lead at the under 16, 12-5.

Jones and Goldwire pressuring Wake in the backcourt in the early going, keeping Wake from running. Of course, it helps not missing any shots in the first couple minutes

Tre Jones: "We Want to Come in More Hungry This Year"

Wake nearly upset Duke at Cameron last season, but Tre Jones said the Blue Devils will be ready this time around. "We have a completely new team, and we want to come in more hungry this year." Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones on Vernon Carey: "Pretty Much Unstoppable"

Duke point guard Tre Jones said that it took awhile in preseason practice for Vernon Carey Jr. to stop "floating around" on the perimeter and establish himself in the post. Since then? Jones called him "dominant" and "unstoppable." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: “When Our Defense Is There, That’s When Our Offense Is Best"

Duke's offense feeds off of it's defense, point guard Tre Jones says. Not just because the defense provides transition baskets. Playing good D also seems to get the Blue Devils started. Read more

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: Winning Close Games Is a Dose of Reality

Javin DeLaurier gave a breakdown of Wake Forest's offense before Saturday's home game against the Deacs, then said it was good to play a tough game at Georgia Tech, to show the team things weren't going to be a cakewalk. Watch

ShawnKrest

Javin DeLaurier: We Don’t Have That ‘Give One Guy the Ball to Go Win the Game For Us’ Type of Player

Senior captain Javin DeLaurier said that everyone on Duke has to be ready to step up at any moment, because this year's team doesn't have that one go-to guy. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Line Coach Jim Bridge Leaving For Memphis

Duke will need to make changes in its offensive coaching staff this offseason, as line coach Jim Bridge is reportedly leaving to take a similar job at Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Xander Gagnon the Latest Blue Devil to Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior Xander Gagnon became the ninth Blue Devil to enter the transfer portal. He'll likely be eligible to be a graduate transfer and play immediately. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Named to Wooden Award List

Freshman center Vernon Carey and sophomore point guard Tre Jones are on the 25-man watch list for the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball. Duke has won the award more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Georgia Tech Update

Tre Jones cracked the top 25 on the assists list, while Matthew Hurt moved past Marvin Bagley III and tied Zion Williamson on another list. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Wins ACC Slugfest at Georgia Tech

It was not a game for the meek or timid as Duke held off Georgia Tech in a game that featured a war in the paint. The Blue Devils won their eighth straight to move to 4-0 in the ACC. Read more

ShawnKrest