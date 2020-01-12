Wake Forest at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke students have been busy this weekend assembling tents outside the arena in preparation to camp for tickets for UNC in Krzyzewskiville. Prior to that game in March, however, Duke has the rest of its ACC schedule to play.

On Saturday night, the Blue Devils host Wake Forest, who came within inches of upsetting Duke at Cameron last season, only to have a last-second potential game winning shot roll off the rim the wrong way.

Sophomore point guard Tre Jones said that this is a "completely different" Duke team than last season, even though Wake has several players back. Jones promised that Duke will be hungrier than it was last season for this game.

The Blue Devils have won eight straight and risen to No. 2 in the AP poll, while Wake suffered a loss to FSU last time out to snap a three-game winning streak. The Deacs are 8-6, 1-3 in ACC.

Wake will rely on a guard-oriented attack with seniors Brandon Childress and Andrien White and grad student Torry Johnson. Jones and Javin DeLaurier both mentioned Wake's ability to score in transition, saying that the Blue Devils needed to slow down the Deacs and fill lanes on defense.

Duke's freshmen got a lesson in how tough ACC play can get, surviving a second-half rockfight at Georgia Tech that left the Blue Devil post players bruised and bloody, literally, as DeLaurier was sporting a long scratch on his face in Thursday's media availability.

After playing three of its first four ACC games on the road, Duke is now home for four of five, starting with the Wake game.

Your starters: Tre Jones, Vernon Carey, Matthew Hurt, Jordan Goldwire, Cassius Stanley

Duke out fast, hitting first four shots, then rebounding its first three misses. Blue Devils are currently shutting out Wake on the boards, 7-0 and lead at the under 16, 12-5.

Jones and Goldwire pressuring Wake in the backcourt in the early going, keeping Wake from running. Of course, it helps not missing any shots in the first couple minutes