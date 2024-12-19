How to Watch Twin Duke Basketball Signees in Prestigious Prep Showcase
Future Duke basketball players Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer are gearing up to lead their Columbus High School (Fla.) powerhouse into its City of Palms Classic opener against Great Crossing High School (Ky.), featuring a 2025 Kentucky signee in four-star Malachi Moreno, at 7:15 p.m. ET Thursday.
The battle between preseason No. 1-ranked Columbus (8-1) and Great Crossing (6-1) takes place in Fort Myers, Fla., streaming on the NBA App and the NBA YouTube channel.
If Columbus goes 4-0 at the top-shelf event, which wraps up on Monday night, the Boozer twins will join current Duke basketball freshman standout and former No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg on the list of City of Palms Classic champions. The sons of Blue Devil great Carlos Boozer could be headed for a clash against Flagg's alma mater, six-time City of Palms winner Montverde Academy (Fla.), in the title game.
Cayden Boozer, a five-star guard sitting No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Cameron Boozer, a five-star forward checking in at No. 2 among his peers, jumpstarted the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting successes via their dual commitment in early October.
They inked their financial agreements with Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils during the early signing period in November. So did two other composite five-star talents in Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia.
Duke currently enjoys the nation's top-ranked haul for the third time in Scheyer's four cycles at the helm.
