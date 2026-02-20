Duke's Sharpshooter Strikes Back After Rivalry Defeat

Duke sophomore Isaiah Evans has caught fire in the wake of the Blue Devils’ heartbreaking last-second loss to rival North Carolina on February 7, 2026. In that defeat at Chapel Hill, Evans struggled from the field, scoring 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting (including just 1-of-4 from three) in 34 minutes of play.

From UNC Heartbreak to Scoring Rampage: Isaiah Evans on a Tear

Isaiah Evans since the UNC game:



2PT: 9-14 (64.3%)

3PT: 12-21 (57.4%)

Total: 21-35 (60.0%)



59 points (19.7 avg)



If he’s cookin’ Duke is TOUGH to stay with. pic.twitter.com/p8yfurA8Sj — Rick Heidrick (@rheidrick24) February 18, 2026

The loss snapped Duke’s momentum and left a bitter taste, but Evans and the team responded with a vengeance.

Since then, Duke has rattled off three straight dominant victories, and Evans has been a key catalyst offensively. The North Carolina native–known for his sharp shooting and quick release–has rediscovered his rhythm, particularly from beyond the arc, helping the No. 3 ranked Blue Devils (now 24-2 overall, 13-1 in the ACC) bounce back emphatically.

Evans Turns UNC Loss into Fuel: Averaging Big Numbers Lately

Here’s a breakdown of Evans’ impressive three-game stretch:

February 10 at Pittsburgh (W, 70-54): Evans exploded for a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting (80%) from the field, including a scorching 5-of-6 (83.3%) from three-point range. This performance came in Duke’s first game post-UNC, providing a massive second-half boost when the lead needed stabilizing.

Evans exploded for a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting (80%) from the field, including a scorching 5-of-6 (83.3%) from three-point range. This performance came in Duke’s first game post-UNC, providing a massive second-half boost when the lead needed stabilizing. February 14 vs. No. 20 Clemson (W, 67-54): Evans followed up a few days later with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting overall, but he was lethal from distance again: 4-of-9 (44.4%) from three, plus 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. He grabbed 4 rebounds, dished 1 assist, and added 2 steals in 31 minutes.

Evans followed up a few days later with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting overall, but he was lethal from distance again: 4-of-9 (44.4%) from three, plus 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. He grabbed 4 rebounds, dished 1 assist, and added 2 steals in 31 minutes. February 16 vs. Syracuse (W, 101-64): Evans poured in 21 points in just 26 minutes on 8-of-13 shooting (61.5%) from the field, including 3-of-6 (50%) from three, with 2-of-3 free throws. This was his third straight game with at least 17 points–and his second with 20+ as Duke blitzed the Orange in the second-half rout. His efficiency and perimeter threat opened up the floor for teammates like Cameron Boozer.

Showtime Slim Strikes Again: Hot Streak for Duke's Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans is at his best when he finds rhythm early. Get him touches, let him shoot, and Duke becomes a different team. His aggression alone makes the offense feel more complete and more dangerous.@DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/IBGLTLKOHs — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) February 18, 2026

Over these three games, Evans averaged 19.7 points per game while shooting an outstanding 57.1% (12-of-21) from three-point range. He’s connected on at least three triples in each contest, showcasing the elite outside shooting that made him one of the most dangerous prospects out of high school. His scoring outburst has coincided with Duke winning by an average margin of 22 points, turning frustration from the UNC defeat into dominant form.

Evans’ resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time for the Blue Devils, who face a high-profile non-conference showdown against No. 1 Michigan on Saturday. The sophomore’s hot streak has not only provided a scoring spark but also demonstrated maturity and bounce-back ability after a tough rivalry loss. If he stays locked in from deep, Duke’s offense becomes even more lethal as March approaches.

The former North Mecklenburg star has proven once again why he’s a vital piece for Coach Jon Scheyer’s squad–when Evans is hot, the Blue Devils are tough to beat.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.