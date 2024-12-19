Sion James Explains Ties to Next Duke Basketball Opponent
On the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, Duke basketball graduate guard Sion James did not provide teammate and host Caleb Foster with an exact count of his past visits to Georgia Tech, where the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) will soon head to face the unranked Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-1 ACC) in the McCamish Pavilion at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).
It sounds like the 22-year-old native of Sugar Hill, Ga., has been there too many times to count over the years.
"They recruited me a little bit just because I was one of the in-state guys," James, a three-star prep in the 2020 class before heading to the Tulane Green Wave for four seasons, said about the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, "I went to a few football games, basketball games here and there [as a recruit], but nothing too crazy.
"It's always cool going back there, specifically, because my brother [Jehloni James] played there. He was on the team [as a walk-on]...2019 through his junior year...So, that's where we would go back in the summers. I'd go home, work out with him, and we'd be in the gym playing up there. So, yeah, playing back in Midtown, it's cool."
Sion James has drawn a start over Caleb Foster in each of the Blue Devils' past four games. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound force is now averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals as a one-year Duke basketball player under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer.
