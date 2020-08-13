BlueDevilCountry
We Will Have March Madness in 2021

ShawnKrest

College basketball fans, worried about the difficulties football is having getting its season started, got some good news on Wednesday night.

In a call with NCAA.com’s Andy Katz, multiple NCAA officials indicated that the basketball tournament would return this year after a one year absence.

March Madness was cancelled this year, along with most major conference tournaments, many of which were already in progress, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year, however, we’ll get the Big Dance back.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt told Katz, "We’ll be flexible. We’ll be nimble and we’ll deliver what the country is desperately looking for again and that’s just an incredible March Madness tournament in 2021.”

NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart, also on the call, told Katz, "The absence of March Madness was absolutely difficult for our country. We can laugh — we can talk about how it really shouldn't be that way, but the reality was that it is something we all rally around. We will absolutely do all we can do — whatever assets, whatever resources, whatever it takes — to try and give our young people the chance to play the game they love.”

It's possible, depending on the progress of the virus’ spread, that March Madness may not actually take place in March.

"Our first and primary goal and preference is to have the tournament on the dates that are set,” Gavitt said, “at the venues that are pre-determined, but if the virus necessitates a different path, we will adjust accordingly. The health and safety of the players and the coaches and all the people around the game — the referees and fans will be primary."

Duke Gets Commitment From Guard Justin Pickett

Duke added a 15th commitment to its class of 2021 when three-star left guard Justin Pickett announced he would be a Blue Devil. The Indiana big man is the third lineman in Duke's class.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers, Mason Plumlee in Action as NBA Regular Season Winds Down

Only two former Duke players were in action in a light Wednesday as the NBA regular season winds down. Austin Rivers and Mason Plumlee saw action in their second-to-last game before the postseason begins

ShawnKrest

Duke Tight End Noah Gray Tuning Out Distractions

From a pandemic to a new offensive coordinator to quarterback competition and player protests, this preseason has more potential distractions than any other. But Duke tight end Noah Gray is tuning them all out

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Trust the People in Our Medical Department

The ACC is going forward with football, and that means teams will need to stick to safety protocols to avoid infection. David Cutcliffe has done a great deal of work at Duke learning best practices from experts and communicating with everyone involved.

ShawnKrest

Jayson Tatum, Jahlil Okafor Lead Duke NBA Tuesday

Zion Williamson sat out his game but there was plenty of Duke representation in the NBA on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum scored 29, Jahlil Okafor had his biggest game in seven months and Harry Giles added a double-double.

ShawnKrest

ACC Releases Statement Saying It Will Trust Medical Experts

With two major conferences postponing the season, the ACC released a statement emphasizing that it would make a play/don't play decision based on medical experts, not other conferences' decisions. With comments from Duke defensive end Drew Jordan.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Linebacker Brandon Hill, Running Back Myles Hudzick Opt Out

Reportedly, Duke linebacker Brandon Hill and running back Myles Hudzick have decided to opt out of the season due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have been removed from the team's online roster

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Duke quarterback Chase Brice, who has yet to throw a pass for the Blue Devils after transferring from Clemson, was named to the watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. Plus, David Cutcliffe breaks down the quarterback competition.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Tuesday's Game

Only two former Duke players played on Monday, but the big news surrounded two who won't be in action Tuesday. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss New Orleans' game, both with right knee soreness.

ShawnKrest

Commentary: The ACC Played On

The Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be calling off their fall seasons. Common sense says that the ACC and SEC will be next to fall, but John Swofford has always been more chess than dominoes. Could playing on be the right call in the end?

ShawnKrest