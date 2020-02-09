Wendell Moore Jr. got to assume his spot in Duke-Carolina rivalry history after tipping in the game-winning shot at the overtime buzzer to give Duke a 98-96 win in Chapel Hill.

He also tipped out the missed Tre Jones free throw that led to an offensive rebound, setting up his heroics.

“I happened to get a hand on the ball,” he said. The ball went out, J -Gold [Jordan Goldwire] went and got it, got it out to Tre and Tre shot a jump shot. I thought it was going in, but I just kept seeing the ball keep going, I just started to go get it and I tried to make a play on the ball and the ball went in.”

He’ll now get to watch his shot over and over again, along with Austin Rivers and all the other players who have stepped up on the big stage. “It really just means everything to me,” he said, “a kid growing up from Charlotte watching this game for 18 years of my life and getting a chance to be a part of it with a group of guys like this, and just the things we overcame this game meant everything to us. We knew this was a big game for us and this was a game that we had to win. It’s very special to me. I always watched this game. Some of my favorite players played in this game. Just me being able to do the same thing as some of the guys…”

The shot capped off a Duke comeback that erased a 13-point UNC lead in regulation.

“It all started with Tre,” he said. “Tre had that look in his eye. When he had that look, we knew that we could follow him to victory. He led us there today. I still don’t know what to think about that shot. I still can’t believe it went in. Obviously, I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”