Wendell Moore Jr. Previews Duke's Game Against Virginia

Duke appears to have put things together over the last two games, both blowout wins. The Blue Devils will get a big test on Saturday, however, when ACC leader Virginia comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Cavaliers have a deliberate offense that can capitalize from outside with deadly accurate three-point shooters.

“We’re still going to be Duke basketball,” Wendell Moore Jr. said of facing the Virginia offense. “We know that they like to get in the paint a lot and create open three’s. It’s a big game for us – we’re hoping to not allow those open three’s. So, [it’s important to] contain the ball and really stay with our guys.”

Sam Hauser is a 6-foot-8 player who is one of Virginia’s best outside shooters, creating matchup problems for Duke.

“He’s a really good player in our conference,” Moore said. “In particular, he thrives off those over-penetration, kick three’s. For us, not helping so much off of him and doing a good job containing the ball will ultimately limit those threes.”

What really makes Virginia dangerous, however, is its pack line defense, which has the Cavaliers ranked near the top of the nation in most defensive categories.

“The best way to attack their defense is really in transition,” Moore said. “If we’re in transition, it doesn’t give them the chance to set up that pack line defense. Our offense comes from our defense, and that goes back to stopping their offense again. That’s really the main thing I’ve been telling (the freshmen). If we do get stuck in the half court, then our thing is to move the ball, get multiple touches on each side of the floor – just make the defense move because we’re not going to get anything off the first drive.”

It may be tough to get transition going against a Virginia team that doesn’t miss many shots or turn it over, but Duke will try.

“That’s really what we want to do,” Moore said. “We want to get the ball out and push it every time. We have good playmakers in the open floor who can make plays for themselves and others, the bigs run the floor really well and we have shooters, so if we get in the paint, we can kick it out to our shooters and knock down some open threes.”