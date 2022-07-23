A few months ago, former four-year Duke basketball great JJ Redick suggested on ESPN's "First Take" that Bob Cousy's 28-assist game in 1959 and other legendary performances were due to him playing against mostly "plumbers and firemen."

Cousy and others have since fired back at Redick for that quip and the ESPN analyst's other comments downplaying accomplishments from generations ago.

Now, add Jerry West to the list of disgruntled old-timers.

Duke basketball treasure JJ Redick draws an earful from the NBA logo

Jerry West appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio this week with hosts Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson. The 84-year-old expressed disappointment in JJ Redick's jabs at Bob Cousy while examining the 38-year-old's mediocre scoring average across his 15-year journey in the league (Redick retired before last season):

"Well, obviously, the game is completely different. The athletes are completely different. And I know JJ just a little bit. He's a very smart kid and everything. But tell me what his career looked like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged, what, 12 points a game in the league? Somewhere along the way, numbers count."

On that note, Redick averaged 12.8 points for his career; some would round that to 13. That's OK, though.

Plus, plenty of viewers — even some haters of all individuals related to Duke basketball — feel Redick is killing it as an analyst nowadays by dishing out intelligent insight and holding no punches.

At least he sparks heated conversations.

West, a Hall of Famer and one-time NBA champion as a player who averaged 27.0 points across his 14-year career, ultimately became the model for the league's logo. Yet as a joke, some might feel compelled to remind him that he lasted one less season than Redick as a pro.

Anyway, West continued his rant:

"At that point in time, the players aren't what they used to be. JJ certainly wasn't going to guard the elite players. And so you can nitpick anyone. The only reason I'm talking about him is because he was not an elite player — but he was a very good player. But he had a place on a team because of his ability to shoot the ball."

Then West boasted a bit about his athleticism and competitiveness.

Finally, he implied that Redick ought to show more gratitude for the work he and Cousy put in to grow the league at a time when the size of the paychecks paled in comparison to what they are today:

"We didn't have the facilities to get better. We had to work in the summers to support our family. But JJ should be very thankful that he's made as much money as he's made...I just think it's very disrespectful myself."

Assuming JJ Redick responds to Jerry West's statements, fans can count on him to provide top-notch entertainment while ruffling more feathers of "plumbers and firemen."

