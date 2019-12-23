DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Wofford Coach: "Duke Comes at You in Waves"

ShawnKrest

Wofford coach Jay McAuley was impressed with Duke in the 86-57 win over his Terriers.

“They’re really good,” he said. “They’re really balanced, and when they shoot like that in the second half, they can be very dangerous. They have a good, balanced attack with a good inside-out presence. They’re tough. They keep coming at you in waves, rebounding the ball, 50-50 balls, pressure—obviously, they’re a really good team and they showed it tonight.”

Wofford relies on outside shooting, but Duke did a good job taking away the perimeter attack. “We missed some shots early and we started pressing a little bit,” McAuley said. “Obviously the missed layups in the first half, where it was a tight game, maybe 16-15, and we missed a few around the basket. We were a little sped up and Duke had a lot to do with that and we have to handle that better moving forward.“ Duke forced nine turnovers against a Wofford team that usually takes care of the ball. Even when they didn’t take the ball, the Blue Devils kept the Terriers from doing what they wanted “Their pressure took us out of some things,” McAuley said. “In the second half, we have some things when teams decide to switch that we need to do. We got away from that. We need to be a lot more mentally tough in those moments. That’s what Duke does to you. We’ll learn from it.”

Duke’s win prevented Wofford from becoming the first team in 50 years—and first non-conference team since 1943—to beat UNC and Duke in the same week. “UNC and Duke are the best of the best,” McAuley said. “They both challenged us in a lot of ways. They did some things with their length and with pressure that I think we’ll benefit from against some of the teams in our league.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Adds Michigan Grad Transfer J'Marick Woods

ShawnKrest

Two days after National Signing Day, Duke added a safety with two years of eligibility from the transfer portal. Michigan grad J'Marick Woods will join the team in January. Read more.

Who Did Duke Battle and Beat on NSD?

ShawnKrest

Duke's class of 2020 drew less interest from other Power Five schools than last year's, as Duke picked fewer fights with top programs and won fewer as well. Read a deep dive into the data here.

Duke Scoring List Update: Wofford

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire passed Zion Williamson in a major category. Jack White tied Marvin Bagley III. Alex O'Connell caught Elton Brand. Plenty of big names get targeted in a rout of Wofford. Read the complete report.

Coach K: "If It Was an ACC Game, Tre Jones Would Have Played"

ShawnKrest

Injured Duke point guard Tre Jones has a slight sprain in his foot, but he'll be able to play in Duke's next game. Watch

Coach K: I Subbed So Much So They Wouldn't Get Tired

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said that, with the team's class schedule, missed time due to travel and two weeks off, fatigue was a major concern. So he subbed frequently to keep anyone from ever getting tired, since he wasn't sure they'd recover. Watch.

Without Tre Jones, Duke Blows Out Wofford

ShawnKrest

Duke was without its starting point guard, Tre Jones, but that didn't slow the Blue Devils much in a rout of visiting Wofford. Read more and watch a gallery of shots from the game.

Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke hosts Wofford in its first game following a 13-day break. The Blue Devils will be without point guard Tre Jones, who has a minor foot problem, but should get back Cassius Stanley at full strength. Keep reading for updates and analysis from courtside all game long.

Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

ShawnKrest

According to reports, Tre Jones will miss Thursday's game with Wofford after the Duke point guard suffered a minor foot injury. Jordan Goldwire is expected to replace him. Read more

Jack White: Your Effort and Energy Shouldn't Change

ShawnKrest

Jack White wants Duke to treat every game like a big game, whether it's UNC or the team that just beat the Tar Heels--Wofford. Watch

Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Duke captain Jack White gave his state of the team assessment as the Blue Devils come out of a nearly two-week break. Watch