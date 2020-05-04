BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Featured in Updated Like Mike Ad

ShawnKrest

Decades after his retirement, Michael Jordan is the unlikely breakout star of the pandemic shutdown. ESPN’s 10-part documentary on Jordan and the 1998 Bulls, Last Dance, has been a hit in the ratings and in social media trends. Parts five and six aired on Sunday night.

The latest installments of the series included a section on Jordan’s endorsement deals, including the classic Gatorade “Like Mike” commercial.

To celebrate the renewed interest in Jordan, Gatorade has updated the ad, including current NBA stars and former Duke Blue Devils Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum.

Williamson is shown dunking in an empty gym, which is immediately followed by a shot from the original ad, showing an impressed Jordan reacting.

Later, Tatum is shown dunking on a playground hoop.

Tatum and Williamson are the only current NBA players shown in the ad. WNBA star Della Donne of the Washington Mystics is also shown.

Gatorade told Forbes that the hope is that the new ad “inspires new generations of athletes to be like Mike…then, now and forever.”

Williamson signed with Jordan brand coming out of Duke. His rookie year with the New Orleans Pelicans, who drafted him first overall, was delayed by an injury that cost him the first two months of the season. Obviously, the pandemic forced the sport to shut down, which has caused his season to also potentially end early.

In his three years since leaving Duke as a one-and-done, Tatum has developed into an All-Star and one of the NBA’s up-and-coming stars with the Boston Celtics.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Depth: If 1B's Outplay 1A's, We'll Change the Alphabet

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is impressed with the team's depth at tight end, and he hopes to build versatility and depth at offensive line, promising competition between the team's 1As and 1Bs.

ShawnKrest

New Cornerbacks Coach Chris Hampton's Message to Duke

Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton was hired just before the start of spring practice. He discusses his message to the players and his attempt to fit into the culture that's already been created at Duke.

ShawnKrest

2021 Five-Star Kennedy Chandler Discusses His Five Finalists

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler released his top five college finalists this week, then went on Memphis sports radio to break down the five schools: Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Memphis and Tennessee.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Couldn't Play, but My Mouth Worked

All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert has returned to the field after missing two years due to injury. Even while he couldn't play, he still was able to contribute from the sideline.

ShawnKrest

Duke Up Four Spots in New ESPN FPI Rankings

Duke is No. 60 in the country in ESPN's new FPI rankings, No. 10 in the ACC and No. 6 in the Coastal. The Blue Devils are expected to have 6.2 wins in 2020, according to the statistics.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Guard Weston Franklin

Duke continues to look to add bulk to its 2021 recruiting class with an offer to four-star offensive guard Weston Franklin of Jesup, Georgia. He is the third offensive lineman to pick up a Duke offer in the last few days.

ShawnKrest

The First Person Coach Mike Krzyzewski Had Speak to Team USA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski welcomed Capt. Scotty Smiley as a guest at a Duke game this season. Capt. Smiley is the first blind active officer in the U.S. Army and an Iraq War hero. He was also the first person to speak to Coach K's team when he took over coaching Team USA.

ShawnKrest

CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

New assistant fits in well with Blue Devils staff

ShawnKrest

2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Has Duke in Top Five

Duke took another step toward landing its point guard of the future when top 2021 target Kennedy Chandler included the Blue Devils in his five finalists. Duke will have to beat out UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

ShawnKrest

ESPN 2021 Top 60 Littered With Duke Targets

ESPN released its Top 60 rankings for 2021 high school basketball prospects, and Duke targets make up seven of the top 15 players.

ShawnKrest