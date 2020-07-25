Zion Williamson returned to the NBA’s Orlando Bubble and began serving his four-day quarantine. He is expected to rejoin the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and will be able to participate in the team’s first game, scheduled for Thursday.

"My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Orleans. "I'm excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine."

Williamson left the team to attend to an urgent family medical emergency about a week ago. He was tested each day while outside the Bubble and consistently tested negative. Had he missed testing, he would have had to serve a 10-day quarantine upon his return.

The top pick in the NBA Draft following a spectacular season at Duke, Williamson has been limited to 19 games this season, missing the first few months due to a knee injury. He is averaging 23.6 ppg, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while hitting 58.9 percent of his shots from the field.

Williamson’s legal team also filed a motion in the ongoing lawsuit with his former marketing agent. The request asks a federal judge in North Carolina to throw out an affidavit that claims Williamson and his stepfather accepted a $400,000 payment while at Duke. Williamson’s lawyers had already called out the affidavit as false, pointing out that Williamson’s signature and a photo of what was alleged to be his drivers license were both forgeries.