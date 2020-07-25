BlueDevilCountry
Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson returned to the NBA’s Orlando Bubble and began serving his four-day quarantine. He is expected to rejoin the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and will be able to participate in the team’s first game, scheduled for Thursday.

"My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Orleans. "I'm excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine."

Williamson left the team to attend to an urgent family medical emergency about a week ago. He was tested each day while outside the Bubble and consistently tested negative. Had he missed testing, he would have had to serve a 10-day quarantine upon his return.

The top pick in the NBA Draft following a spectacular season at Duke, Williamson has been limited to 19 games this season, missing the first few months due to a knee injury. He is averaging 23.6 ppg, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while hitting 58.9 percent of his shots from the field.

Williamson’s legal team also filed a motion in the ongoing lawsuit with his former marketing agent. The request asks a federal judge in North Carolina to throw out an affidavit that claims Williamson and his stepfather accepted a $400,000 payment while at Duke. Williamson’s lawyers had already called out the affidavit as false, pointing out that Williamson’s signature and a photo of what was alleged to be his drivers license were both forgeries.

Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke star Austin Rivers has left the Houston Rockets and the NBA's Orlando Bubble to attend to an urgent family matter. He's expected back this weekend, which would give him time to quarantine before Houston's first game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed on a pair of SI All-American candidates when edge rusher Christian Burkhalter, who has had a Duke offer for a year, opted for Oregon. Wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton also committed to Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Announces Her Coaching Staff

Duke women's coach Kara Lawson said her priority in hiring a staff would be experience. Sure enough, her three assistants have combined for 46 years of coaching experience, including 13 as head coaches.

ShawnKrest

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

The ACC is expected to make its decision on the football season some time next week, and it sounds like, regardless of what's decided, the currently posted schedules can be tossed in the trash. Here's the menu of items it's believed the league is choosing from.

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

Duke has some competition on the recruiting trail for Caleb Houstan, as several teams have set up Zoom calls with the newly reclassified 2021 prospect, including an impressive presentation from UVA

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses RB Prospect Malachi Thomas to Virginia Tech

Duke continues its search for a 2021 running back after Malachi Thomas committed to ACC Coastal Division rival Virginia Tech. Duke had made a late push for Thomas, offering after he'd already announced a top 10

ShawnKrest

djbmaven

Rakavius Chambers Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers was named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, in honor of his community service while at Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Duke senior running back Deon Jackson was named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football

ShawnKrest

Marvin Bagley III, Justise Winslow Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

A pair of former Blue Devils will miss the NBA restart after getting injured during practice in the Bubble. Marvin Bagley III hurt his right foot and Justise Winslow suffered a hip injury, ending both players' seasons.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh, in his third and final season with the Blue Devils after transferring from Ohio State, has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list as one of the nation's top interior linemen

ShawnKrest