Duke’s Boozer Set To Face Another Elite Frontcourt Duo

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has undoubtedly been the best player in all of college basketball this season and is the clear frontrunner to take home the National Player of the Year award. The 6'9" forward has faced elite competition down low, but he's been quite literally unstoppable all season.

Boozer is currently sixth in the nation in scoring average at 22.7 points per game to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.8% shooting from the three-point line.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) dishes out a pass after getting past Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

He has gone for at least 17 points in each game since ACC play has gotten underway and has shot under 50% from the field just once. Despite being every opponent's primary focus, no defensive gameplan has slowed Boozer down even slightly.

The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) are gearing up for a huge Saturday matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium against No. 11 Virginia (25-3, 13-2 ACC), a win that would give Duke a pretty massive cushion in the conference standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

Boozer has faced elite bigs all season and succeeded, but he'll have a new challenge against the Cavaliers' frontcourt.

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) celebrates in the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Thijs De Ridder Could Challenge Boozer

Boozer has dealt with elite frontcourts and had no issues. Against No. 3 Michigan, Boozer went for 18 points and 10 rebounds on 60% shooting from the floor. Against No. 18 North Carolina, the Miami native tallied 24 points and 11 boards on 47.6% shooting from the field.

Both the Wolverines and Tar Heels rank inside the top 15 nationally in two-point field goal defense, according to KenPom.

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts after a play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

However, Virginia freshman Thijs De Ridder could pose a bit of a different challenge for Boozer. De Ridder is a 23-year-old freshman from Belgium who has come over to college basketball and immediately made an impact.

The 6'9", 238-pound big man leads the Cavaliers in both scoring and rebounding at 16.0 points and 6.3 rebounds a night.

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

De Ridder is an extremely physical big man who can move very well at his size. On both sides of the ball, he's been extremely impactful, and assuming he will be on Booer regularly on Saturday, his physicality could certainly be a point of frustration for Duke's prized rookie.

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ugonna Onyenso Is One of the Best Shot Blockers in the Country

Alongside De Ridder is senior Ugonna Onyenso, a 7'0" center from Nigeria who currently averages 2.6 blocks per game and has tallied 73 blocked shots on the year, tying the ACC lead.

This feels like a similar makeup to Duke's win over Michigan, where the Wolverines boasted the length and physicality down low to match that of the Blue Devils, an aspect of the game very few squads can achieve.

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) grabs a rebound against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Virginia currently ranks fifth nationally in two-point shooting defense (44.8) and second nationally in block percentage (16.6), according to KenPom.

No team has been able to slow down Boozer yet, but a new potential challenge awaits in a marquee contest.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.