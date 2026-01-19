2027 Quarterback Prospect Details His Duke Recruitment

While most of the college football world has been focused on the 2026 college football transfer portal window over the last few weeks, coaching staffs across the country have continued to be active on the high school recruiting trail as well.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have already made progress with several prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, including a three-star quarterback and former Utah commit who recently spoke with Duke on SI about the Blue Devils' recruitment of him.

Duke Making Progress With Former Utah Quarterback Commit

Shortly after Utah parted ways with head coach Kyle Whittingham, Thaddeus Thatcher, a three-star quarterback from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on X that he would be decommitting from the Utes.

Sep 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Utah Utes before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Thatcher had been committed to Utah since March and ranks among the nation’s top signal-callers. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 615 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 37 quarterback, and the No. 6 prospect from Nevada.

Now that he is decommitted from Utah, Thatcher has started hearing from several programs, including Duke.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although the Blue Devils haven’t officially extended an offer to the three-star quarterback, he told Duke on SI that he has started building a relationship with the staff, particularly offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, who was the first to reach out after his decommitment.

"The conversations [with Duke] have been just building good relationship and getting to know each other," Thatcher told Duke on SI. "Coach Brewer first reached out after I decommitted from Utah."

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Thatcher hasn’t been in contact with the Duke staff for very long, he told Duke on SI that he’s impressed by the program. He also expressed interest in the Blue Devils, noting that he’s very close with offensive lineman Daniel Boyd and plans to take a visit with Duke soon.

"I love them [Duke] and what they have done and are still doing in the program," Thatcher said. "Daniel Boyd is one of my best friends and grew up playing youth and high school football with me plays for Duke so I plan on coming out and visiting soon."

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With Michigan hiring Whittingham, the Wolverines are likely an early contender in Thatcher’s recruitment.

Still, it’s clear that Thatcher is keeping his options open, and if Duke continues to make progress with him, the Blue Devils should have a solid chance to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.