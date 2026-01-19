2027 Quarterback Prospect Details His Duke Recruitment
While most of the college football world has been focused on the 2026 college football transfer portal window over the last few weeks, coaching staffs across the country have continued to be active on the high school recruiting trail as well.
Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have already made progress with several prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, including a three-star quarterback and former Utah commit who recently spoke with Duke on SI about the Blue Devils' recruitment of him.
Duke Making Progress With Former Utah Quarterback Commit
Shortly after Utah parted ways with head coach Kyle Whittingham, Thaddeus Thatcher, a three-star quarterback from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on X that he would be decommitting from the Utes.
Thatcher had been committed to Utah since March and ranks among the nation’s top signal-callers. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 615 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 37 quarterback, and the No. 6 prospect from Nevada.
Now that he is decommitted from Utah, Thatcher has started hearing from several programs, including Duke.
Although the Blue Devils haven’t officially extended an offer to the three-star quarterback, he told Duke on SI that he has started building a relationship with the staff, particularly offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, who was the first to reach out after his decommitment.
- "The conversations [with Duke] have been just building good relationship and getting to know each other," Thatcher told Duke on SI. "Coach Brewer first reached out after I decommitted from Utah."
While Thatcher hasn’t been in contact with the Duke staff for very long, he told Duke on SI that he’s impressed by the program. He also expressed interest in the Blue Devils, noting that he’s very close with offensive lineman Daniel Boyd and plans to take a visit with Duke soon.
- "I love them [Duke] and what they have done and are still doing in the program," Thatcher said. "Daniel Boyd is one of my best friends and grew up playing youth and high school football with me plays for Duke so I plan on coming out and visiting soon."
With Michigan hiring Whittingham, the Wolverines are likely an early contender in Thatcher’s recruitment.
Still, it’s clear that Thatcher is keeping his options open, and if Duke continues to make progress with him, the Blue Devils should have a solid chance to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.