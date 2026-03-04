Why Duke’s Foster Is Breakout Star No One’s Talking About
Duke basketball junior guard Caleb Foster is turning into one of the best comeback stories in college basketball, and it's time he gets more love from fans and insiders around the sport.
In 2024-25, Foster entered his sophomore season with the Blue Devils regarded as a top breakout candidate on a national scale. He was expected to be the starting point guard on a squad bringing in the No. 1 overall 2024 recruiting class, but things didn't go as planned.
Foster struggled to begin the season, and he was eventually pulled from the starting lineup altogether in favor of Tulane graduate transfer Sion James. As the season progressed, the North Carolina native fell out of the rotation almost entirely.
The guard went from averaging 7.7 points and 2.1 assists on 40.6% shooting from three as a rookie to 4.9 points per game on 34.2% shooting from the perimeter as a sophomore. His minutes sank from 25.4 to 14.0.
Typically, when a player falls out of a rotation almost entirely, the transfer portal feels like a no-brainer. It felt like that's what was on the horizon for Foster. However, he elected to come back to Duke as a junior and is now putting together that breakout campaign.
Caleb Foster Has Been One of the Best Stories in College Basketball
Foster was once again handed the keys to run the point with a loaded recruiting class and a team bringing back several of its key rotational pieces from a season ago. He hasn't let the second opportunity slip away.
On the season, Foster is averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists a night on 44.5% shooting from the field, marking career-highs in all of those statistical categories. The junior has also found a consistent three-point shot once again, knocking down 40.4% on the year on 3.1 attempts a contest.
Foster Has Been Crucial to Duke’s Success
Duke is currently 28-2 overall on the season, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, and the projected No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Foster has been one of the catalysts for that success.
At 6'5", Foster is arguably Duke's best perimeter defender, and he is one of the best rebounding guards in college basketball. His box score stats will rarely jump out, but he makes the right read, runs the show on offense, and has shut down opponents' top scorers on multiple occasions.
Foster has also dished out 29 assists to just five turnovers over his last seven games. He's become one of the best comeback stories in the sport, and he has a chance to cement his legacy with the Blue Devils this postseason.
