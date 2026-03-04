Why Duke’s Foster Is Breakout Star No One’s Talking About

Duke basketball junior guard Caleb Foster is turning into one of the best comeback stories in college basketball, and it's time he gets more love from fans and insiders around the sport.

In 2024-25, Foster entered his sophomore season with the Blue Devils regarded as a top breakout candidate on a national scale. He was expected to be the starting point guard on a squad bringing in the No. 1 overall 2024 recruiting class, but things didn't go as planned.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Foster struggled to begin the season, and he was eventually pulled from the starting lineup altogether in favor of Tulane graduate transfer Sion James. As the season progressed, the North Carolina native fell out of the rotation almost entirely.

The guard went from averaging 7.7 points and 2.1 assists on 40.6% shooting from three as a rookie to 4.9 points per game on 34.2% shooting from the perimeter as a sophomore. His minutes sank from 25.4 to 14.0.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Typically, when a player falls out of a rotation almost entirely, the transfer portal feels like a no-brainer. It felt like that's what was on the horizon for Foster. However, he elected to come back to Duke as a junior and is now putting together that breakout campaign.

Caleb Foster Has Been One of the Best Stories in College Basketball

Foster was once again handed the keys to run the point with a loaded recruiting class and a team bringing back several of its key rotational pieces from a season ago. He hasn't let the second opportunity slip away.

On the season, Foster is averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists a night on 44.5% shooting from the field, marking career-highs in all of those statistical categories. The junior has also found a consistent three-point shot once again, knocking down 40.4% on the year on 3.1 attempts a contest.

When Caleb Foster is engaged and attacking, Duke’s offense just clicks with more rhythm and balance. His pace and decisions can change the course of a game. Watching him fully involved reminds you how much of a difference one player can make. pic.twitter.com/usCBhfiHsU — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) February 12, 2026

Foster Has Been Crucial to Duke’s Success

Duke is currently 28-2 overall on the season, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 , and the projected No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Foster has been one of the catalysts for that success.

At 6'5", Foster is arguably Duke's best perimeter defender, and he is one of the best rebounding guards in college basketball. His box score stats will rarely jump out, but he makes the right read, runs the show on offense, and has shut down opponents' top scorers on multiple occasions.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Foster has also dished out 29 assists to just five turnovers over his last seven games. He's become one of the best comeback stories in the sport, and he has a chance to cement his legacy with the Blue Devils this postseason.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.