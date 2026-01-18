Duke Offers Pair of Elite 2027 Running Backs

With the college football offseason underway and the 2026 transfer portal window closed, coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus toward the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few days, Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have been highly active in the 2027 recruiting cycle, extending offers to several talented prospects, including two four-star running backs.

Blue Devils Offer Two 2027 Four-Star Running Backs

On Jan. 16, Duke extended offers to two four-star 2027 running backs: Jayden Miles from Baton Rouge Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Isaiah Rogers from Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Both running backs are among the nation’s top prospects and would be fantastic additions to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at Miles and Rogers, along with where Duke currently stands in their recruitment.

More on Jayden Miles

Miles is a 6’2”, 200-pound running back recruit and one of the top prospects in the 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 214 overall player nationally, the No. 13 running back, and the No. 9 prospect from Louisiana.

The Blue Devils were the 12th Division I program to offer Miles, joining schools like Auburn, Miami, and LSU. He took a game-day visit with Auburn this fall, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives the Tigers the best chance to win his recruitment, at 64.7%.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Duke has a lot of ground to make up in Miles’ recruitment to have a chance of landing him, the good news is that he doesn’t appear to be close to making a decision, giving Daiz and his staff plenty of time to establish themselves as contenders for the four-star running back.

More on Isaiah Rogers

Rogers is a 5’11”, 205-pound running back prospect and is being pursued by several of the nation’s top programs. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 111 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 7 running back, and the No. 2 prospect from Massachusetts.

Duke was the 18th program to offer Miles, and several programs have already made significant progress with him. Rivals’ RPM ranks Penn State as the top contender to land the four-star running back, with Syracuse and Nebraska also in the mix.

While the Blue Devils’ offer comes relatively late in Miles’ process, there is no set timeline for his decision, so Diaz and company should have time to make up ground in his recruitment.