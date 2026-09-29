Why Duke Football Deserves To Be Nationally Ranked

The Duke Blue Devils are forcing themselves into national relevancy in 2026.

Coming into the year, Duke wasn't expected to be much of a threat after a plethora of key roster departures left head coach Manny Diaz and his staff building a roster with many new, unproven faces.

However, through the first four weeks of the season, the Blue Devils have established themselves as a true contender in the ACC. Duke is 4-0, with at least one quality win over Illinois on the road. Still, it feels like the Blue Devils are not getting the respect they deserve.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Duke Football Deserves To Be Ranked

A 62-7 victory over William & Mary this weekend didn't feel like the needle-mover to get Duke into the AP Top 25, but it is right on the outside looking in. In the latest poll, the Blue Devils received the second-most votes (101) of any team outside the Top 25. The only squad outside the Top 25 with more votes was Wisconsin (102).

So, Diaz and Co. are right on the outside looking in, but do they deserve to be ranked already? Duke doesn't boast an elite resume, but it does seem to have a better one than several of the teams ranked above it in the AP Top 25.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke currently ranks 10th nationally in ESPN's strength of record, a metric that essentially measures the legitimacy of a team's record based on the opponents it played. Although the Blue Devils haven't played a true college football powerhouse, they beat a solid Big Ten team on the road.

It's less about the Blue Devils' resume than it is about the teams ranked ahead of them. Based on SOR, Duke's record is more impressive than that of several other teams in the AP Top 25. No. 20 Houston (3-1) ranks 44th, No. 21 SMU (3-1) ranks 37th, No. 22 Boise State (3-1) ranks 31st, No. 23 UCLA (4-0) ranks 16th, and No. 25 Missouri (3-1) ranks 42nd.

#DukeFB is currently 10th in FBS in ESPN SOR (strength of record).



Ranked teams ahead of Duke and their SOR:



No. 23 UCLA (4-0): 16th

No. 21 SMU (3-1): 37th

No. 25 Missouri (3-1): 42nd

No. 22 Boise State (3-1): 31st — hughstraine (@HughStraine) September 28, 2026

Ranking SMU above Duke feels a bit head-scratching at this point. SMU lost to Louisville and has beaten Florida State, UC Davis, and Missouri State. Boise State lost to Oregon; granted, it was by seven points, and has beaten Memphis, South Dakota, and Western Michigan.

Again, that isn't to say that Duke has played a gauntlet of a slate, but it has no losses and at least one respectable win. Additionally, in games it was expected to dominate, it has. The Blue Devils defeated Tulane, Stanford, and William & Mary by a combined score of 114-17.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) looks to pass against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke earned a spot in the coaches poll this week at No. 21, but it feels like it's done enough to warrant a spot in the AP Top 25. Dating back to last season, the Blue Devils have won their last eight games and secured an ACC Championship. They haven't been ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2023, but that time should be coming soon.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Should Duke Expect To Be Ranked?

The Blue Devils have a bye this week, but they could sneak into the poll without playing, depending on what other programs in the back half do on the field this weekend. Nonetheless, it feels like one more win should get the Blue Devils a number next to their name.

After the bye, Duke will head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (1-3) on Oct. 10 before returning home to face North Carolina (2-1) on Oct. 17. Diaz and Co. will probably be expected to win both of those games, but if it handles the Yellow Jackets with ease, that should be the final boost to get Duke into the poll.